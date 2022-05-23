Muscatine Chamber & Commerce seeks floats for 2022 Fourth of July parade

MUSCATINE - Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry has opened registration for Muscatine’s 2022 Fourth of July Parade.

The 2022 Muscatine Fourth of July parade is scheduled for Monday, July 4 at 4 p.m. with staging and check in at 2 p.m. at Iowa Field on Fulliam Avenue.

The parade returns to Muscatine for the first time since 2019. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the parade. In 2021, street closures and construction zones blocked the parade route, and it was canceled.

“After a two-year hiatus, we hope the community is happy to welcome back our Community Parade and that parade participants have fun with their floats for all to enjoy,” Dena Ferreira, marketing and events coordinator said. “It will be nice for the community to see the street improvements that have taken place downtown along with the new businesses that have opened.”

With float registration now open, Muscatine residents and businesses can put their creativity to the test using this year’s theme, “Blast from the Past." Float designers can pick their favorite decade and add a dash of “patriotic flair” to celebrate the holiday.

The “Best of Show – Overall," award of $300 will go to the float that best demonstrates the theme. Classic cars or custom rides entered in the parade compete for the “Best of Show – Vehicle” title and a $50 MakeitMuscatine Gift Card. The float chosen as this year’s “Mayor’s Choice” will receive a $50 MakeitMuscatine Gift Card.

Those driving a float or vehicle must provide a copy of a valid driver’s license and proof of vehicle insurance with a minimum coverage limit of $100,000 per person/$300,000 per accident/$100,000 for physical damages.

Parade floats or vehicles must continue in a forward motion, without displays or performances that require it to stop. Horses must be well-trained, accustomed to crowds and ridden by those ages 12 years or older. Those featuring animals must provide their own clean-up crew and cleaning equipment.

Candy cannot be thrown from a vehicle or float due to safety concerns, and participants may not spray water or any other liquids onto parade goers.

A full list of regulations are listed in the “4th of July Parade Entry Form” which can be found at muscatine.com under the “Events” tab. Questions can be submitted to Ferreira at dferreira@muscatine.com or by calling 563-263-8895. Entries must be emailed to Ferreira or printed and mailed to the Chamber office no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Late entries will not be accepted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.