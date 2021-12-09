Muscatine Chamber of Commerce introduces help for start-up businesses

MUSCATINE — The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry is offering a new tool for start-up businesses: SmartStart Dashboard.
The SmartStart Dashboard is found on https://muscatine.com/smartstart/ and provides a useful resource to help local business owners — or soon-to-be business owners — navigate their journey to success, President and CEO Erik Reader said.
“We recognized that the education, resources, and offerings for entrepreneurs and small-business owners can be scattered in different parts of the state or ends of the internet, and it can be hard to know where to start or where to start and what to turn to next. … The SmartStart Dashboard allows folks to see where they are in the process of launching or opening their business,” Reader said.
The dashboard gives business owners the ability to divide up what needs to be done to start up into manageable phases. It also generates customized "to-do" lists based on goals to track a person’s progress.
“While this tool isn’t necessarily an encyclopedia of everything that it would take to start or run a business, this can give people a little bit of an easier time and advantage when they are starting,” Reader said.
The Dashboard also connects to a network of business experts within the chamber and the city for expertise, advice or assistance.
“These providers are Chamber member businesses that specialize in one aspect or another relevant to the current need,” Reader said. “Although the Dashboard doesn’t guarantee success, the resources and tools offered through it might give new business owners a chance to move forward at a rate that makes sense to them versus having someone tell you what you should do next.”
Reader said the Dashboard can also helpful for businesses looking to expand or improve.
“(SmartStart) is a resource for those businesses to maybe go back and find things that might be of use where they’re at in their development,” he said. “Say a business needs a new brand suite or website, they can utilize the SmartStart Dashboard for professional service providers to assist.”
GMCCI will also look at the reactions and outcomes from the Dashboard.
“Through (the Dashboard), GMCCI can then better understand the challenges people face on their business journey and update as necessary,” Reader said.
To register for the site, visit muscatine.com/smartstart.