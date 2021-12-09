Muscatine Chamber of Commerce introduces help for start-up businesses

MUSCATINE — The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry is offering a new tool for start-up businesses: SmartStart Dashboard.

The SmartStart Dashboard is found on https://muscatine.com/smartstart/ and provides a useful resource to help local business owners — or soon-to-be business owners — navigate their journey to success, President and CEO Erik Reader said.

“We recognized that the education, resources, and offerings for entrepreneurs and small-business owners can be scattered in different parts of the state or ends of the internet, and it can be hard to know where to start or where to start and what to turn to next. … The SmartStart Dashboard allows folks to see where they are in the process of launching or opening their business,” Reader said.

The dashboard gives business owners the ability to divide up what needs to be done to start up into manageable phases. It also generates customized "to-do" lists based on goals to track a person’s progress.