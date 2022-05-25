Muscatine Chamber of Commerce invites job seekers to next week's job fair

MUSCATINE – On Thursday, June 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Van Hecke Center inside Muscatine High School, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry will invite job seekers ages 16 and older to visit with local employers.

“We are expecting 30-50 businesses to participate in the job fair,” GMCCI Interim CEO Rebecca Paulsen said. “We have a variety of businesses registered so far, and the jobs are for all skill levels.”

In addition to offering information on open positions, many of the businesses are expected to offer information on training programs.

“The Muscatine Community School District has been very accommodating, and is supporting the job fair by renting out their facilities and assisting with the set-up of tables and chairs for the employers,” Paulsen said. “While the job fair is at Muscatine High School, it is not just for high schoolers. It’s a community-wide job fair.”

With many local businesses looking to fill open positions, Paulsen said attending a job fair in-person had several benefits.

“It’s a great way to not only learn about jobs, but also about the local employers as well as opportunities for training and education,” she said. “There are several employers who are willing to train the right person with no experience necessary. It also allows the opportunity to meet the HR reps from different businesses and make contacts so they can keep you in mind for future opportunities.”

Businesses that are interested in attending will have until May 31 to register for the event, and can do so at the website.

