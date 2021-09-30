Muscatine Chamber of Commerce launches new #MakeItMuscatine Gift Card

MUSCATINE – In recent years, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) has focused its efforts on supporting local business and encouraging residents to do the same. Through local downtown events and social media, GMCCI has tried to remind shoppers and diners of all that Muscatine has to offer.
But it's not always easy to spread the dollars around. To help that, GMCCI has launched the #MakeItMuscatine Mastercard Gift Card. It launched on Wednesday.
“The Chamber used to have a program called Chamber Dollars,” Hannah Howard, director of business services & advocacy, explained. “These were like live checks that people could purchase and give to friends and families as a gift, or even to employees as thank you gifts, and could be spent at any Chamber member business.”
The new gift card is a more convenient version of that program that is easier for businesses to process at checkout.
“We had seen that the Quad-ities Chamber of Commerce actually used the same program, so we contacted them to learn more about it. We’re really looking forward to being able to have the same kind of success that their chamber saw with this program,” she said.
Because the gift cards are multi-use, a $50 gift card could help several businesses, and used throughout the year because it doesn't expire. Other usual features of Mastercard cards, such as receiving refunds and card customization, are also available.
A few $25-$50 #MakeItMuscatine gift cards are available at the #MakeItMuscatine pop-up shop in the GMCCI office. Howard said cards can be ordered online and customized with the users name. It should arrive in 5-10 days.
Some businesses may also offer a chance for customers to qualify for a #MakeItMuscatine Virtual Prepaid card during special rewards, such as a BOGO offer. In those instances, customers would receive a virtual prepaid card number to be keyed in manually the next time they wanted to use the card to make a purchase.
“This gift card is really just a way for us as a chamber to be able to encourage the community to spend locally and keep their dollars in the community to help Muscatine grow and thrive,” Howard said. “The #MakeItMuscatine gift card is the perfect gift for anyone. It allows them to pick their own gift while supporting local business, and we really are excited to be able to launch this gift card prior to the holiday season.”
For a full list of where the #MakeItMuscatine gift card is accepted, additional information or to order, visit muscatine.com/giftcard. Businesses that wish to be part of the program, can call Howard at 563-263-8895.