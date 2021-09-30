Muscatine Chamber of Commerce launches new #MakeItMuscatine Gift Card

MUSCATINE – In recent years, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) has focused its efforts on supporting local business and encouraging residents to do the same. Through local downtown events and social media, GMCCI has tried to remind shoppers and diners of all that Muscatine has to offer.

But it's not always easy to spread the dollars around. To help that, GMCCI has launched the #MakeItMuscatine Mastercard Gift Card. It launched on Wednesday.

“The Chamber used to have a program called Chamber Dollars,” Hannah Howard, director of business services & advocacy, explained. “These were like live checks that people could purchase and give to friends and families as a gift, or even to employees as thank you gifts, and could be spent at any Chamber member business.”

The new gift card is a more convenient version of that program that is easier for businesses to process at checkout.

“We had seen that the Quad-ities Chamber of Commerce actually used the same program, so we contacted them to learn more about it. We’re really looking forward to being able to have the same kind of success that their chamber saw with this program,” she said.

