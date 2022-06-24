Muscatine Chamber of Commerce selects Mayor Dr. Brad Bark as its newest President & CEO

MUSCATINE — After a three-month nationwide search to fill the roll, the best person to become Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (GMCCI) new president and CEO was found right down the street at City Hall.

On Thursday, June 23, GMCCI announced that it had selected Dr. Brad Bark, Muscatine’s mayor, to be its next president and CEO, a position that became available in February after former president and CEO Erik Reader announced his resignation. Bark is expected to begin his new duties on Wednesday, July 6.

When first hearing the news that he had been selected for the position, Bark said he felt both extremely happy and extremely thankful. Being someone who already had business experience as well as an interest in improving Muscatine, Bark said he decided to reach out once he heard that the position was open, curious to see if it would be possible for him to serve both roles.

“I talked to the city attorney, just to make sure that there was no conflict, and at that point they had mention that there wasn’t due to the fact that I am not a voting member of the City Council,” Bark explained.

Additionally, both Bark and GMCCI said if any conflict of interest were to arise between the City Council and GMCCI business, Bark would have the ability to recuse himself from the discussion.

“It’s something that, through the course of the evaluation process, the selection committee had a lot of discussion about how this kind of dual role would work,” Gage Huston, board chair of GMCCI said when asked about the selection. “It certainly provides some unique challenges — somebody serving in both those roles — but it also provides some unique opportunities.”

Huston attributed these opportunities to the large amount of synergy and alignment that he feels can be found between GMCCI and the city itself.

“Having that person involved in both those operations, there can be a lot of good that comes out of that,” he said.

Huston said Bark’s personality, integrity, experience as a small-business owner and his commitment to Muscatine — having worked in it since 2017 and having done work on refurbishing some of Downtown Muscatine’s buildings — made him a good selection for the position.

“(Bark) genuinely cares about the constituents, he listens very well, he’s always open to having a one-on-one conversation and talking through any concern somebody has — and I think if he takes that approach to any perceptions of conflict that may arise from folks in the community, I think we’ll be able to work through them. He’s very invested in Muscatine, and he’s excited about and committed to Muscatine’s future. That is something that was very important to us at GMCCI,” Huston said.

Bark said he believed being GMCCI’s president and CEO would be almost like expanding on the efforts, like his building refurbishments, that he was already doing for the city. Additionally, Bark said he hopes to focus on business retention and being an advocate for both small and large local businesses in the city.

“The No. 1 thing I want to reiterate is how thankful I am to have this dual role as mayor of Muscatine and the president and CEO of (GMCCI),” Bark said. “I know there’s going to be a couple situations where I’ll have to recuse myself from conversation … but there’s a lot more positives to having this dual role. For myself, I see this being a great role.”

