Muscatine Chamber President and CEO will leave at month's end

MUSCATINE — Erik Reader, president and CEO of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry will step down at the end of the month.

Reader has held the job for two years, starting three months before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, Reader has helped launch new initiatives, programs and local events for the Muscatine business community.

“Even with the pandemic, we were still able to double down on the services that we provide to our members here at the Chamber, and we kind of opened up the door for new partnerships and collaborations,” Reader said. “The silver lining with (the pandemic) was that it allowed us to take a few steps forward with the organization here.”

Reader said he was proud the Chamber staff was able to “get things back on track," despite the pandemic and get a lot of work done in a short time.

“I think they complemented the community well, and I’m excited to see these programs and initiatives continue to move forward in the years to come, even in my absence,” he said.

Reader said he'd enjoyed the relationships he had made with “people of all different varieties,” which he couldn’t have gotten in bigger cities like Chicago.

“Given the fact that we cover a lot of ground with Chamber economic development and tourism-related stuff, every day you get to work on a wide variety of things, which for me is pretty exciting,” he said. “We’ve got a great team here working behind the scenes, and while those new initiatives are a challenge to get up running, we got to see a lot of that come to fruition. That, to me, was kind of the pride and joy of what we’ve been working on.”

Reader will take a new job in Peoria, Ill., but declined to say more than it was involved in small-business lending and being a resource to business communities.

The Chamber board will begin a search for his replacement. More information will be posted on the Chamber’s website later this month.

He's the second Chamber leader to announce a departure this week. Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Rumler announced Monday he would leave in mid-March for a job in Chicago.

“I thank everyone for their support. This has been a great business community, especially in a time of crisis or challenge as it has been during (the pandemic). They really banded together, and to their credit we haven’t had any mass closures or a lot of issues, so they’re a really resilient bunch, and that’s a testament to all the people that are here,” Reader said, adding that he would look back fondly on his time in Muscatine.

