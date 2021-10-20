Muscatine Chamber receives $200,000 grant to aid entrepreneurship

MUSCATINE — As the Return to Better initiative in Muscatine is taking off, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry got a shot in the arm to help the initiative grow.
According to a news release, GMCCI and the Muscatine Chamber of Commerce Foundation recently received a Central Standards grant of $200,000 over three years from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation that will help support the Return to Better framework. Return to Better is a chamber program in conjunction with the Return to Better Institute and Institute for Work and Economy. It is meant to provide a sustainable foundation for entrepreneurs to thrive and to create opportunities for established businesses to grow.
The grant will allow the chamber to bring in people with specific expertise to run workshops. Additionally, the chamber has a “Smart Start Dashboard,” which is an online mechanism so if someone is getting started it can help them understand the process of getting started and let them know what resources are available.
“This builds off the work we have been doing with the Return to Better initiative that started in May of this year,” Erik Reader, chamber president and CEO, said of the grant. “We had applied back in December of 2020. We didn’t make the first round and this was the second round of funding they had. They are really invested in the cause or rural entrepreneurship collaboration among multiple entities throughout the state and region.”
In order to spread awareness of the Return to Better initiative, the Chamber is hosting an open coffee club on the third Thursday of each month from 8 to 9 a.m. to give entrepreneurs, resource providers and local leaders the chance to connect. The first coffee will be held Oct. 21 in the River’s Edge Gallery.
Also, an educational session called Business Model Canvass 101 is coming soon to introduce entrepreneurs to a tool that is often the first step to business creation.
Reader said Return to Better was the result of the COVID-19 health crisis. He said the status quo was over and businesses were reopening. The goal is focus on early-stage entrepreneurs or people who have an idea and want to get a business started. The grant money will be used to hold educations and workshops to aid people wishing to start a business to veteran business owners who may need help with one aspect of their business.
“Entrepreneurship and innovation is nothing new here,” Reader said. “It has been going on for decades and centuries here, but this is kind of the new spin on that.”
People interested in getting assistance from Return to Better to start or build a business can contact the chamber office or attend one of the month coffee events.