Muscatine Chamber receives $200,000 grant to aid entrepreneurship

MUSCATINE — As the Return to Better initiative in Muscatine is taking off, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry got a shot in the arm to help the initiative grow.

According to a news release, GMCCI and the Muscatine Chamber of Commerce Foundation recently received a Central Standards grant of $200,000 over three years from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation that will help support the Return to Better framework. Return to Better is a chamber program in conjunction with the Return to Better Institute and Institute for Work and Economy. It is meant to provide a sustainable foundation for entrepreneurs to thrive and to create opportunities for established businesses to grow.

The grant will allow the chamber to bring in people with specific expertise to run workshops. Additionally, the chamber has a “Smart Start Dashboard,” which is an online mechanism so if someone is getting started it can help them understand the process of getting started and let them know what resources are available.

