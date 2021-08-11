Muscatine chamber seeks vendors for new vintage market

MUSCATINE – Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry is planning the first Pearl City Vintage Market for Saturday, October 9 at the riverfront from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market will focus on handmade goods and items that can be described as vintage.
“The Pearl City Vintage Market is one of several new events GMCCI has added in 2021, and was inspired by other markets we’ve attended or have heard about,” Marketing & Events Coordinator Dena Ferreira said. “There are so many talented crafters and creators out there, as well as those with an eye for collecting, so it’s a way to showcase those vendors to the community.”
The event will offer food, beverages and entertainment throughout that day, and attract all ages.
GMCCI is seeking vendors. The focus is on vendors who specialize in handmade or vintage goods, but Ferreira said GMCCI is looking for different types of vendors, and hopes to have a good variety at the market.
“We hope for a great turnout from both vendors and attendees, and if it’s successful, it can be a recurring event for years to come,” Ferreira said. “There’s going to be something for everyone – shopping, eating, drinking, live music, and kids activities with our beautiful riverfront as the backdrop.”
Vendor applications areonline at https://forms.gle/vFnhKuJAqzV3N7A76. Each vendor who is accepted into the market and pays the $40 fee will receive at 10-foot by 10-foot space for their table.
For more information, call GMCCI at 563-263-8895 or email chamber@muscatine.com. Those interested in attending the Vintage Market are also asked to keep an eye on the GMCCI Facebook page, as more details about the event will be announced whenever vendors, entertainment, and food trucks are confirmed.
The Vintage Market is sponsored by Bayer, Beckey Insurance & Financial Services, Bush Construction, CBI Bank & Trust, Family Eye Center, GSTC Logistics Inc., HNI Corporation, Kent Corporation, Krieger Auto Group, Massage FIT by Suzanne Dunlap, Muscatine Downtown Investors, Retirement Resource Group, Stanley Consultants, UnityPoint Health–Trinity Muscatine and Vision Center P.C.
“We are grateful for the support from our local businesses who have donated to make events like the Pearl City Vintage Market possible,” Ferreira said.