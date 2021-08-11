Muscatine chamber seeks vendors for new vintage market

MUSCATINE – Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry is planning the first Pearl City Vintage Market for Saturday, October 9 at the riverfront from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market will focus on handmade goods and items that can be described as vintage.

“The Pearl City Vintage Market is one of several new events GMCCI has added in 2021, and was inspired by other markets we’ve attended or have heard about,” Marketing & Events Coordinator Dena Ferreira said. “There are so many talented crafters and creators out there, as well as those with an eye for collecting, so it’s a way to showcase those vendors to the community.”

The event will offer food, beverages and entertainment throughout that day, and attract all ages.

GMCCI is seeking vendors. The focus is on vendors who specialize in handmade or vintage goods, but Ferreira said GMCCI is looking for different types of vendors, and hopes to have a good variety at the market.

“We hope for a great turnout from both vendors and attendees, and if it’s successful, it can be a recurring event for years to come,” Ferreira said. “There’s going to be something for everyone – shopping, eating, drinking, live music, and kids activities with our beautiful riverfront as the backdrop.”