Muscatine is already a town filled with art, from downtown murals to a unique wraparound for its water tower. This week, the team at the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry hope to win one more piece of art for the community.

Throughout the week, the Iowa Economic Development Authority is running its 2023 #IowansUnite CommUNITY Contest. Several towns and cities across the state, including Muscatine, have made videos about their community, and now it’s up to residents to cast their votes each day until 5 p.m. Thursday, June 29.

The winner will receive a custom mural that will be unique to the community. The Chamber collaborated with Hopkins Visuals as well as several of Muscatine’s small-business owners. Throughout the minute-long video, a simple message is shared: “Muscatine is more than just a place.”

Those wishing to support Muscatine during the voting period, are asked to vote at the link posted on the Chamber’s Facebook page, clicking specifically on the video that features Darryl Ravary, co-owner of the Merrill Soap Company, on its thumbnail.

Residents can vote once every 24 hours until the contest ends at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 29. Residents are also asked to share the link on social media as they encourage friends and family to vote.

Painting on the murals on Iowa Street and at Sergeant Peppers Auto Shop begins