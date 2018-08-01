An employment study to identify the areas where Muscatine's workforce are commuting from will be conducted by the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry in partnership with Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Economic Development Authority.
The study will geographically define which communities contribute to Muscatine’s workforce regardless of political boundaries, according to a City of Muscatine news release.
Data collected from the survey is used to aid economic development efforts by determining where the workforce lives, according to the statewide data analysis.
The Laborshed employment study will use a defined area based on residential zip codes of employees in Muscatine. To collect the information, the chamber will send letters to Muscatine employers requesting it be sent to Iowa Workforce Development.
The last available survey information is from 2016. In Muscatine, manufacturing employment made up 20.8 percent of the workforce. The statewide data collected 2017-2018 showed manufacturing made up 13.1 percent of the state workforce. The 2016 data also showed approximately 2,250 people, or 17.6 percent, living in Muscatine work in other communities mostly Davenport, Iowa City, Moscow or Moline.
Residents in the defined area will receive a call or text message to participate in the confidential telephone survey where question topics will include employment status, current and desired wages, current and desired benefits, education level and type of occupation, according to a news release. It also stated identifiable information such as name, social security number or date of birth will not be collected.
For questions or more information about the project, contact Katie Lippold, project manager with Iowa Workforce Development, at 515-281-3035 or Adam Thompson, GMCCI Director of Economic Development, at 563-263-8895.
Previous survey data and analysis may be found at iowalmi.gov/laborshed.
