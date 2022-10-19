Muscatine Chamber to hold Haunted Halls event at Central Middle School

MUSCATINE – The halls of Central Middle School have stood empty for around two years now, and plans have since been made to demolish most of the former school, leaving only the gymnasium and auditorium still standing.

But before the doors of CMS close permanently, the team at Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) hope to have one last frightfully good time there with the community through an event that they are calling “Haunted Halls”, which will take place on Friday, October 28, from 6 to 9 p.m.

GMCCI Office Coordinator Jessica Law said because the school hasn’t been used since 2020, it has the perfect atmosphere for a Halloween event.

“It kind of has all sorts of desks and chairs and books and things scattered around, which makes it kind of look like a ghost town,” she said. “It’s also got real cobwebs, which is helpful for scary decorations, and the school itself is a little bit spooky when you’re there – especially in the evenings – just because it is such an old building. All of those things combined just kind of make it a prime area for a haunted house.”

With the former school having three floors, the school will be divided into two sections for the evening: family-friendly for families with young children and scary for teens and young adults. “There will be something for everyone, whether somebody wants to get scared or just get some candy,” Law said.

The family-friendly space, which will be focused mainly on the second floor for the building, will feature trick-or-treating as well as different games and activities for younger guests to enjoy.

As for the more “scary” area, it will be focused on the first and third floors and will include areas such as the library, cafeteria and chorus/band rooms. Each of these former school rooms will be transformed and will feature interactivity, with the entire area being geared more toward teenagers and adults.

Meanwhile, visitors who would like to get a good look at everything the event has to offer will be able to enjoy a quick guided tour through Central Middle School. Helping out GMCCI with this event will be several different Muscatine businesses and organizations, offering up their own talents to bring fun and frightful themes to life.

“One business is going to be having like a little pumpkin patch theme, and KeDough Bakery is going to be doing a 'Hocus Pocus' theme,” Law said. “Nursing students from Muscatine Community College are going to have a haunted medical lab in one of the school’s old science rooms, and the Merrill Soap Company is doing an art area in another classroom. There’s just lots of different businesses involved, and they all have really good ideas, so I think it should be a good turnout.”

While Central is expected to remain standing for a year or two more as demolishing plans continue to be made, Law said that she is unsure whether or not the event will happen again or if this will be the one and only Haunted Halls.

“It just kind of depends on how well this first event works. If it does work well and we have the opportunity to do it again, we might. It just depends on how everything goes this year,” she said.

Costumes are encouraged during this event. While there is no admission charge, monetary donations will be accepted through Venmo or cash. All donations will be used to benefit Muscatine schools.