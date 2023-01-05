Muscatine Charities awards LSI with $7,250 grant for local family services

Muscatine Charities recently awarded a $7,250 grant to Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI). Using this money, LSI will be able to financially support its Early Childhood services offered in Muscatine, such as home visits through two different models: “Parents as Teachers” (PAT) and “Healthy Families America” (HOPES).

Melissa Tucker, LSI’s Early Childhood Services Coordinator in Muscatine, took the time to thank Muscatine Charities for its generous funding.

“LSI is very excited to receive funding from Muscatine Charities to support our In-Home Visitation Services and has applied and received support through Muscatine Charities for many years now,” Tucker said.

Focused on serving families and their children from infant to 5 years old, LSI’s Early Childhood workers visit homes to ensure children meet developmental milestones. These workers are also able to provide in-home parent education as well as provide connections to valuable community resources such as parent support groups, local food pantries, housing assistance and preschool enrollment.

Typically, LSI’s Early Childhood Home Visitation Services program is solely grant-funded with the majority of funding coming from Early Childhood Iowa, Iowa Dept. of Public Health, United Way of Muscatine and Shared Visions. These sources, however, do not fully cover additional program costs such as salaries and benefits, supplies, travel and training.

“Additional support must be sought elsewhere, such as Muscatine Charities,” Tucker continued. “LSI greatly appreciates the partnership and looks forward to working together over the upcoming year.”

With this funding, LSI is able to continue using its PAT and HOPES models as a means to provide a two-generation approach to its assistance, allowing its workers to focus on the entire family unit and often resulting in a positive impact for both the kids and the parents.

Additionally, this approach is able to address concerns such as education, economic supports, health and other issues that may prevent a family’s self-sufficiency. According to Tucker, LSI expects to serve at least 60 families through both models during the fiscal year.

“The two-generation approach is drawn from research, finding that the well-being of parents’ ability to succeed in school and the workplace is substantially affected by how well their children are doing,” Tucker explained. “LSI’s Muscatine Early Learning home visitation program empowers parents to be the best parents they can be while providing children the tools and confidence they need to become self-sufficient, successful adults.”

For more information on LSI and its many services, visit LSIowa.org or visit its Facebook page.