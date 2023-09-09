MUSCATINE – This month, the Community Foundation for Greater Muscatine officially opened applications for the 2024 Muscatine-China Friendship Education Study Abroad program. Having ran since 2014, this program is once again being sponsored by the Sarah D. Lande Education Co. and Wanxiang American Corporation.

For four weeks abroad, those who are accepted into the program will get the opportunity to explore Beijing, Hangzhou and Shanghai with other students from across the US during the summer of 2024. During the trip, participants will learn about China’s culture, language and the green energy technology being developed at Wanxiang Polytechnic as well as visit various historical and cultural sites.

“This is a rare and rewarding opportunity for local students,” Marci Clark, Communications Coordinator for the Community Foundation said. “The program will provide students with an immersive experience that can improve their academic and personal development. Students will gain exposure to China's culture, language, and green energy innovation, expanding students' global experience and improving their cultural competence. Studying abroad also teaches adaptability, independence and problem-solving.”

Clark also emphasized the “friendship” aspect of this program, emphasizing the long-standing relationship that Muscatine and China have had with each other, with this relationship first starting in 1985 when current president of China Xi Jinping visited the community for the first time.

“This program will continue to deepen the relationship and collaboration between our two countries by allowing local students to interact and learn about China's rich history, culture, and values,” she continued. “This trip is also available at a low cost to students with a scholarship through the Friendship Education Charitable Fund, allowing those who might not otherwise have the financial means to study abroad.”

Scholarships for the program are open to current 10th-12th grade Muscatine High School (MHS) students, 2023 MHS graduates who participated in the Chinese Language Program, and current Muscatine Community College (MCC) students residing in Muscatine County. Additionally, eligible students need to have either a cumulative MHS GPA of 2.0 or higher or a cumulative MCC GPA of 2.5 or higher. They must also demonstrate a sincere interest in learning about Chinese language, culture, and clean energy science.

Once accepted for the program, students are expected to obtain their own passport, pay a $200 nonrefundable deposit upon being selected for the program, and provide their own personal spending money. All other expenses, including airfare, accommodations, and meals will be covered through the scholarship.

As for residents who may be interested in volunteering as trip chaperones, Clark stated that while chaperones will be recruited for the trip by invitation only, residents interested in the position may apply for this opportunity as well.

To apply for the program, students will need to submit their application alongside a video essay and two letters of recommendation to the Community Foundation by Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at noon. Applications can be submitted online at www.givinggreater.org/china. For questions or assistance with the scholarship/chaperone application, students and residents can contact the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine at programsmanager@givinggreater.org or 563-264-3863.