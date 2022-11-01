Muscatine Chinese language teacher nominated for Heartland Chinese Teacher Award

MUSCATINE — When it comes to foreign language education in U.S. high schools, one of the most prominent languages being taught is Chinese. Students who learn this language can also use it as a means to form further connections and friendships between the U.S. and China.

This week, the United States Heartland China Association announced Muscatine High School’s Heidi Kuo was among the finalists for its first ever Heartland Chinese Teacher Award.

The award is focused primarily on accredited K-12 Chinese language teachers or administrators within the Heartland in the hopes of giving them some extra appreciation for all the work that they do and the knowledge that they share, with the grand prize for the award being a grant of $5,000.

Kuo, who was named one of the top five finalists, was nominated for the award by fellow Muscatine resident Sarah Lande.

“I was really shocked,” Kuo said when asked how she felt when she first learned about her finalist status. “I was like ‘oh, can I win this? Am I the best teacher?’ But after thinking about it, I believe that I can win. I feel really proud and really honored to be nominated. I’m happy to let the world know that we have Chinese people who are doing good work here in Muscatine.”

Originally from Taiwan, Kuo is a Chinese native speaker as well as a first-generation immigrant to the U.S. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Graphic Design and Communication as well as a Master’s Degree of Art in Radio and Television, briefly being an anchor and a teacher while in Taiwan before coming to the U.S.

When it comes to her strengths as a Chinese language teacher, Kuo said she felt that it was her various teaching techniques that helped her stand out. “I try a lot of different ways (of teaching), because all students are different,” she said. “Some kids learn best using sound or by hearing and talking about the lesson, but some students like learning through reading and writing.”

One of her most popular teaching method for her students has been a focus on memorization and matching games using flashcards that she made for her students, who easily enjoy the fun and competitive nature of these games.

Using her graphic design skills, Kuo said that she also tries to create vivid and interesting classroom materials and presentations, always being sure to include some interactivity through programs such as Pear Tech, which can offer different reading formats as well as recording tools to help students further improve their Chinese speaking skills.

“Sometimes I change up (the format of the lessons) if students are tired of it. I try to make it pretty fun for them. Each of my classes are different from each other, so I try to think about what (teaching methods) work best for them.”

Beyond just teaching the language, Kuo shared that she also tries to share plenty of Chinese culture with her students as well through projects such as traditional handmade books and crafts like Chinese lanterns and fans. Later this month, Kuo will be taking her students to Chicago’s Chinatown, where they will have the chance to make their own dumplings as well as try other traditional Chinese cuisine.

Still, what Kuo enjoys the most, she said, about being a teacher is the relationships she forms with her students as she watches them grow and mature in addition to watching them improve in their lessons.

“I really love being a teacher, and I love having conversations with my students. I like knowing more about the young people. They like to share everything with me, and I’m super happy to hear it,” she said.

Only three of the selected finalists for this year’s award will receive the $5,000 grant, with the winners being announced later this month. All nominees will receive a Classroom Supplies Package for participating. To learn more about the Heartland Chinese Teacher Award or to learn about the other nominees, residents can visit https://usheartlandchina.org/heartland-chinese-teacher-award/.