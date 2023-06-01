Although many students and families are focusing on their incoming summer break, it’s never too early to begin thinking about the following school year, which next year will include a new Christian education option in Muscatine.

With its first school year set to start in fall 2023, the team at the Muscatine Christian Academy hope to provide interested parents, students and potential staff members with as much information as possible.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at First Baptist Church, 3003 Mulberry Ave., the school will hold a public community meeting for prospective and current parents of the school as well as donors, supporters of the school and potential staff.

“We’re pretty excited about (this meeting),” Hillcrest Baptist Pastor Dave McIntosh said.

The meeting will include a facility tour, giving them a chance to see the classrooms as well as the overall educational environment where students will learn. While the campus for the academy will be hosted by First Baptist Church for its first year, there are already plans in place to find a more permanent facility for the school in the near future.

Guests will also get a preview of the academy’s non-denominational curriculum and have the chance to ask questions during a Q&A. Those interested in joining the school as a staff member will also have a chance to fill out a job application and learn more about the offered positions.

McIntosh expects the informational portion of the meeting to last about 45 minutes to an hour with the tours and curriculum overview being after that. As for the Q&A, he said that its length will depend on the amount of interaction they have.

McIntosh hopes to give the families and students that have already enrolled a chance to see where they are at in the school opening process as well as giving them a preview of new school year.

“We also want to give general information, as there are still families who are looking at us and considering if our education model would fit their student’s goals, needs and desires,” he added.

Muscatine Christian Academy has been developing for more than a year, first being discussed in summer 2022, following a community interest survey. It is being headed by the launch team of McIntosh, Nathan Mather, Jill Mather and Danae Voigt. With its 2023-2024 year, the school will only serve kindergarten through sixth-grade students, although the team hopes to expand into seventh grade and beyond as soon as fall 2024.

Both student enrollment and employment applications are still open. For more information on Muscatine Christian Academy, its application process for students or its currently available staffing or facility positions, go to its website at muscatinechristianacademy.org.

Photos: Trinity Lutheran Church holds service for Texas school shooting victims