Muscatine church shows interest in establishing new Christian academy

MUSCATINE — Some staff at Hillcrest Baptist Church have begun to discuss the possibility of establishing a new Christian academy in Muscatine.

Hillcrest Baptist Church held an informational meeting last week about establishing the school, which would provide parents another choice in religious education in addition to that of St. Mary and Mathias Catholic School

Attending the meeting was Dean Ridder, who serves as the head of schools for Isaac Newton Christian Academy in Cedar Rapids. Ridder is also the Iowa representative for the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI).

At the time of writing, there are no established plans for a school. Before the informational meeting, the church emphasized that they are only looking to gauge interest and see how many would be interested in sending their kids to a Christian school. The church also hoped to use the meeting as a means to "bring together motivated people with a desire for thriving Christian education," according to a post on the Hillcrest Baptist Facebook page.

"We’re just investigating the possibility (of a Christian school)," Pastor David Macintosh said following the meeting. "We wanted to see if there was enough interest in this community for this endeavor."

Macintosh declined to comment on the interest shown at the meeting for establishing a Christian school in Muscatine.

Currently, there are no plans for a second informational meeting about the possible school.

