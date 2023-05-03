For the fifth year in a row, First Baptist Church of Muscatine is hosting a Blessing of the Bikes event for any and all riders.

The event is at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7. The church is located at 3003 Mulberry Ave.

“We’re really excited,” said Skeet Lewis, who is helping organize this event.

Lewis is glad to see the event reach this milestone.

“When we first started this event we had plans for it to grow, and it’s been growing,” he said. “The participation has been good, and we expect record numbers this year."

Skeet attributed the event's success to the comradery that can be found both within the event and within the groups that have helped establish and organize the event, such as the area’s motorcycle clubs.

“There’s a lot of respect between them and Pearl City Disciples and CMA (Christian Motorcycles Association) in general,” he said. “We’re out there, and our mission is primarily to reach the bikers of every creed, color and every model. We gravitate towards those stereotypes of the leather-wearing or greasy guys, if you will — the ones that the general public just kind of turns from. We have open arms to anyone on wheels.”

Throughout the event, guests can enjoy merchandise and food vendors while also trying to win door prizes and silent-auction items. Starting at 9:30 a.m., guests can enjoy music from the band “Choose this Day,” which consists primarily of local chapter members.

Additionally, those who sign up between 9 and 10:30 a.m. will have the chance to win a 2009 Triumph America, with one free ticket being given to each person with a valid motorcycle license. Guests should note, however, that they must be 18 years of age to be eligible, and that family members of FBC or CMA members are not eligible to win. The bike will be given away after Blessing of the Bikes, and the winner of it must be present in order to receive it.

At 10:30 a.m., there will be a brief worship service followed by a speech from this year’s guest speakers, Jay and Jane Wilber, who serve as national representatives for CMA for the area. The blessing of guests' bikes will follow.

“It was exciting to get (the Wilbers) to come aboard and be part of this, and they’ve got great testimonies that they’ll share and that others can relate to,” Lewis said. “We encourage all bikers to come and be a part of this. To have their bike blessed, listen to the message and the music, and enjoy some of the vendors that we have.”

