MUSCATINE — The Muscatine City Council on Thursday approved a 1 percent raise for City Administrator Gregg Mandsager effective Thursday until the end of the year.
The approval came after a closed session Thursday evening to discuss Mandsager's performance evaluation. Council members Nadine Brockert, Tom Spread, Allen Harvey, Phil Fitzgerald and Santos Saucedo voted yes and Councilman Kelcey Brackett voted no. Councilman Osmond Malcolm abstained from the vote.
At its Dec. 18 meeting, council approved a motion by Councilman Harvey to increase Mandsager's salary by 1 percent, with the provision that a follow-up evaluation would be held April 18. Spread, Harvey, Saucedo and Fitzgerald voted yes, while Brockert, Brackett and Malcolm voted no.
Council had also met in a closed session the Tuesday before that regular meeting to discuss the raise, during which a motion to increase Mandsager's salary by 1 percent failed and a motion to increase his salary by 3 percent also failed.
Mandsager received a 2 percent raise in November 2017, increasing his annual salary to about $157,000.
Council also discussed a proposed performance review process for the city administrator in closed session. A contract with Cedar Rapids-based Seda Consulting LLC was approved with only nays from Councilmen Spread and Fitzgerald during regular session.
"Typically I'm supportive of everything we do in the budget process," Spread said. "In this case, I just struggle to think it's necessary to spend $18,500 to do this. So, I'll be a 'no' vote."
The three main steps in the proposal are to establish role expectations "though interviews and assessment of up to seven council members," develop a job evaluation to be approved by council and establish expectation/coaching with the city manager. In city documents, consultant Patti Seda would first meet with each council member then with the city administrator before meeting again with the entire council.
The proposed evaluation measure would provide "alignment and clarity on performance expectations for both the city manager and the city council," the proposal read. The final form would receive approval from council and the city administrator.
Cost for the project is $10,000 at the start and another $8,500 when developing the job evaluation begins.
Broderson said the goal is to start the contract in July ahead of the next performance evaluation in November.
Two consulting firms were referred to council, and subsequently the city administrator, after a search was done to improve the employee review process for the city administrator. Seda Consulting LLC was selected because it was the less expensive option. The other firm total costs were between $20,000 to $25,000, Mandsager said during the council meeting.
Since the city is paying for the evaluation, questions from it may be used for city department head evaluations.
