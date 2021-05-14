Muscatine city, business mask policies may remain in place despite CDC update

MUSCATINE – On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer need to wear masks in most circumstances.

Masks are still recommended on public transportation and at hospitals or long-term care facilities, masks may soon be a thing of the past at restaurants, stores and public locations both outside and inside. In Muscatine, however, masks may stick around a bit longer.

Mayor Diana Broderson said people had already asked about the local mask mandates. Muscatine’s mask policies are still in place, she said, but the city will take a second look at these soon.

“We’ll make some adjustments that will, hopefully, be out soon. But we want to make sure we gather together the department heads and senior staff to take a look at what they need for their areas,” Broderson said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Broderson said the city may adjust mask policies to match CDC’s recommendation, but it's up to businesses whether they alter their mask policies.

"I think it’s important for the public to realize and note that just because the CDC is recommending something doesn’t mean that individual businesses can’t make different policies for their own businesses," she said.