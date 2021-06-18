Muscatine City Council approves demolishing abandoned house

MUSCATINE — In the past, the Muscatine City Council has discussed at length creating a plan to remove abandoned and dilapidated buildings in the city and restore the lots they are on to a condition they can be reused for development.

Thursday, the council took the first step toward implementing this.

During its regular meeting, the council unanimously approved a bid of $12,500 from Sulzco LLC to remove an abandoned building at 1246 E. Fifth St. The property was obtained by Residential Equity Partners LLC through a tax sale in 2015. The property has since been abandoned and not maintained. This property is on a full-time city mow list and the structure on the property has partially collapsed. The remaining structure is considered beyond repair and to be a hazard to public safety.

City administrator Carol Webb said community development director Jodi Royal-Goodwin has laid out a strategy to deal with some of the properties, as she was instructed to do by the council during the budgeting cycle. This is the first of several properties the city plans to address in the coming year.

“Some are easier to address than others and they have applied a scoring criteria to evaluate which ones are the highest priority,” Webb said.