MUSCATINE — Muscatine City Council Thursday night approved an increase in the utility franchise fee — a fee often added to energy bills — from 2 percent to the maximum 5 percent.
The increase, effective July 1, was part of the city's 2019-2020 budget, and is intended to recover anticipated losses in revenue if the state legislature limits or prohibits the use of automated traffic enforcement (ATE) cameras.
According to the adopted budget, if the cameras were taken offline, the city would lose $500,000 in potential revenue.
The council voted last year to decrease the fee from 5 percent to 2 percent due to the reactivation of the camera at University Avenue and Highway 61. On March 1, the city started using its five fixed cameras and enforcement vehicle to resume issuing citations.
The Iowa Supreme Court ruled in August that cities must handle unpaid traffic citations as municipal infractions through the court system. In response, Muscatine approved a resolution that read, after 30 days an unpaid ticket would go to court with the fee set at the amount previously used at the end of the collections process.
Drivers who voluntarily pay the ticket within 30 days will pay the amount of the ticket the day they received it. Drivers may also get an extension to pay the fine if they contact the police department.
The utility franchise fee will be administered by Iowa Light and Power, a subsidiary of Alliant. Changes to the fee require notification to the utility 90 days in advance. Finance Director Nancy Lueck said it is easier to decrease the fee because there are more steps involved in increasing it.
The budget also declared that each 1 percent increase in the fee generates an estimated $102,800, and the increase is projected to bring in $308,500.
The council first approved a motion to adopt the ordinance amendment on the first and final reading, waiving the rule requiring council to vote on the amendment three times before final approval.
Councilman Kelcey Brackett, mayor pro tempore for the meeting, was the only nay vote to the motion. He said he wanted to follow procedure to allow the public to comment. The motion passed, followed by a unanimous approval of the fee increase.
Funds from the increase will be part of the general fund. They'll be allocated to information technology and department projects, such as a video system for the police department, and for some of the reduction in ATE fines, the budget read.
