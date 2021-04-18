Muscatine City Council approves pay increase for seasonal workers

MUSCATINE – Seasonal employees of the city will be getting a pay increase after a resolution to raise standard pay from $10 to $13 per hour was approved during Thursday’s regular Muscatine City Council meeting.

Additionally, the resolution allows the city to hire a compost site attendant at a pay rate of $9.50 per hour. The position was added last year, but was not included in the seasonal pay plan. The resolution will place the position into the pay plan.

“It’s not enough,” council member John Jindrich, who made the motion to adopt the resolution, said. "All of it. Just my opinion.”

The motion was unanimously approved after discussion was held about possibly increasing the pay rate even more.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the past, the city has used a combination to employees hired directly through a temp agency for the position of substitute refuse collection. The report in the agenda said it is becoming increasingly difficult to find qualified candidates for temp positions for $10 per hour. The goal of the increase is to attract more employees and to have more reliable labor. The rate of $13 per hour is more in line with other similar types of work. It is believed that while the hourly rate is higher, the ability to hire more local qualified candidates will offset the additional expense.