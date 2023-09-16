Muscatine City Council and Muscatine County supervisors have approved funding their halves of the purchase of land for law enforcement training facility, despite concerns from neighbors.

“We have heard you, but we also have other people we have heard from as well,” Muscatine City Council member Angela Lewis commented to a group of people who had spoken in opposition to a police training facility just before the council approved moving ahead with the plan.

On Thursday night, the council voted 6-1 to move ahead with a purchase order to pay for the city’s half of a property near Moscow to be used to build a law enforcement training facility, including a shooting range. Council member Dewayne Hopkins cast the only ‘nay’ vote. During the meeting about 15 people, mostly neighbors of the property, attended to speak against or question the purchase.

“We have spent time with key people we needed to talk to,” Lewis said. “Many hours have gone into this process before it got here. I don’t want you to think (law enforcement) just said this is what we want and just push it through. That is not what happened.”

The total cost is expected to be about $420,000, or $21,000 per acre. In a 28E agreement between the City of Muscatine and Muscatine County, a site for the law enforcement training facility was sought about two years ago. It was determined each entity would pay for half of the facility.

Since the property was identified, several neighbors have objected to the use of the property for that purpose, citing noise pollution and safety concerns. The group says law enforcement should have a training facility, but they object to the use of that specific property.

Muscatine Police Chief Tony Kies said during previous discussion the facility will be about much more than just shooting. The current plan is the range ground will be about 15 acres and have a 60-foot by 60-foot building that can be used for other law enforcement training. This may include the use of batons or other use-of-force training that personnel have to be sent out of county for now.

The city is bonding to fund the project. It will not go to a vote as it is a replacement project.

Council member Jeff Osborne explained that the process was only just beginning. He said the purchase agreement is contingent on many things, especially the county planning and zoning commission’s approval. The commission will discuss the issue on Oct. 6.

Osborne also said the council will have three more public hearings on the issue, and he believes the county board of supervisors has a similar process. He said some of the information people want have been discussed in closed meetings. He stressed there was no hidden agenda with the city council and the only agenda was getting officers trained and making the community safer.

“I can say some of the concerns around safety and noise are being addressed with NRA guidelines,” he said. “I do want to say I take listening to the public very seriously. We all took an oath to that effect.”

He told the group: “It’s got to be somewhere.”

“This is the beginning and a lot of detail will be worked out as we go along and there will be plenty of time for public comment,” Osborne said. “At every fork in the road, if there is a ‘no,’ it is done on this property and we start over.”

