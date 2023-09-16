There were no public comments on the proposed Downtown Revitalization Project during a public hearing at the Muscatine City Council meeting Thursday and only one comment from council before unanimous approval.
Council member Jeff Osborne thanked the city employees for putting together the proposal before the vote. The council approved the plans, specifications, form of contract and a cost estimate for the project. The project is expected to cost about $1,157,000, which will be paid with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, as well as Tax Increment Financing and property owner resources.
City of Davenport hosts an open house at the former Blackhawk Foundry site Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The city purchased and redeveloped the long-vacant property that was once the target of vandals and squatters as an auxiliary facility that will provide secure storage for several city departments, including equipment for the Davenport Fire Department. First Ward Alderman Rick Dunn said, "The City's investment has transformed a long-idle, contaminated industrial property that had become an eyesore into a productive site that will help revitalize the neighborhood."
“I’d just like to say good work to the staff for finding this grant and bringing this to the downtown area,” Osborne said. “I hope it sparks beyond the current scope, but it is certainly a wonderful start.”
The bid opening will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 11 at Muscatine City Hall.
Martin Gardner completed the design and developed a cost estimate for the project. All property owners in a target block were invited to an orientation meeting in May, 2022, to discuss goals and visions. The owners of all but two properties on the north side of the 200 block of East Second Street participated in a façade improvement project.
The project is an extension of a program that began in 2021 in which the city puts aside $100,000 a year to support a local façade program. The council approved submitting the application for the grant during its Oct. 10, 2022 meeting. The grant will address 11 properties on a target block. The city had included $250,000 in this year’s budget as a match. At the March 16 meeting, a grant award for $650,000 was accepted. There will be no impact on the city’s general fund from the project.
