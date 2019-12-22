MUSCATINE — The Muscatine City Council Thursday approved the third reading of an ordinance to rezone an area along Highway 61 and Mittman Road to make way for a Love’s Travel Stop and Country Corner, despite requests from neighbors that the project be denied.
The council voted 6-1, with council member Kelcey Brackett casting the sole “nay,” to change 32.78 acres from agricultural to light industrial. After the vote, council member Osmond Malcolm commented the vote only changed the zoning of the land and Love’s would have to return to the council for approval of the construction of the truck stop.
“We are not opposed to a truck stop in Muscatine,” Marcie Edwards, one of the neighbors on Mittman Road, commented. “What we are opposed to is using a residential street for one.”
She commented she hadn’t been notified of the truck stop from the city because her property is not within 200 yards of the construction site. She expressed concerns of increased traffic on her street, including semitrailer traffic. She said there are many times during the day when children are playing in the yard. She also raised concerns that the truck stop would impact taxes.
During a public hearing on Nov. 11, several neighbors raised concerns about noise, traffic, trash and an increase in the amount of crime in the area. One area of Mittman road includes single family homes. Other businesses in the area include multiple vehicle repair shops, multiple self-storage units, an excavating and road construction contractor, a vehicle towing operating, agricultural operations, and Pearl View Apartments.
Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores has a contract to purchase a portion of the land to construct a Love’s Travel Stop. The business will include a country store, underground fuel tanks, fueling canopies for both passenger vehicles and semitrailers, and separate parking areas. The business would employ about 40 full-time positions. The business has asked for no financial assistance from the city at this point. Any infrastructure work needed on the site would be paid for by the company. Improvements to Mittman Road and the bypass are expected to support the volume and type of traffic the truck stop would generate. Currently Mittman road is embargoed to truck traffic. Edwards said that while this is a smaller truck stop, she believes there would still be room for 50 semis and it would be operated 24/7.
Neighbor Annette Losey raised concerns about a traffic study done that lasted only one day.
Brackett expressed concerns about the project, including the distance to the next corner. He asked a Love’s representative if other sites had been considered. Love’s had looked at other options and this was the one that was available.
Council member Phillip Fitzgerald said many things had been added to his neighborhood since he moved in and they had all been welcome additions. Edwards commented that it is not the same as the addition of a truck stop.
