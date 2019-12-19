MUSCATINE – The search for a new Muscatine city administrator began Thursday evening during the regular Muscatine City Council meeting, but not without a public objection to the manner in which the council removed previous administrator Gregg Mandsager.
During public comment, resident Daryl Smock voiced displeasure that during the meeting on Dec. 5, when Mandsager was formally removed from office, he had attempted to speak twice and was denied. At the meeting Mayor Diana Broderson admitted she had forgotten to ask for public comment. She also said there wouldn’t be discussion of an individual employee during a public meeting. Smock commented her position was “curious” because another citizen had spoken about a terminated employee.
“For those in this room who have raised concerns about an ‘us vs. them’ environment, you believe termination of a tenured employee in good standing who was undergoing a performance evaluation would foster a positive team atmosphere in the city?" Smock asked.
During the Dec. 5 meeting, the council voted 4-3 to remove Mandsager as city administrator, a position he had held for 10 years, citing lack of confidence in his ability to do the job. Council members Tom Spread, Phillip Fitzgerald and Allen Harvey all said they did not lack confidence in Mandsager’s ability to do the job, and questioned if this was a personal attack. Spread asked why a $30,000 evaluation had been done on Mandsager and was not used. He also questioned council member Kelcey Brackett’s request for Mandsager to be suspended pending a lawsuit he had filed against the city, claiming Broderson had spread lies about him.
Smock questioned if Brackett had asked that Broderson be suspended when she likewise sued the city. He also objected to the city council making the decision when Mandsager was on sick leave and not there to defend himself.
During the Oct. 17 meeting, Brackett had asked the discussion of Mandsager’s contract be added to the next meeting’s agenda immediately after discussion regarding concerns about a new document the city staff was required to sign. The document requires city workers to immediately report to the city administrator any time they have a work-related conversation with an elected official. An ordinance had previously prohibited elected officials from directly communicating with city staff about work related issues, but the ordinance was updated to allow meetings and work related conversations.
“Some have theorized that the recent actions of this council may be related to personal actions or beefs, maybe,” Smock said. “Is it possible skin thickness and bruised egos may be more at play?”
Later in the meeting, the council approved the contract of interim city administrator Greg Jenkins, the former president and CEO of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Jenkins thanked the council for their trust in him and thanked the staff for their warm welcome. The council also moved ahead with sending out requests for proposal to search firms to find a new city administrator. While the money to pay Jenkins’ $100 per hour salary is not a budgeted item, the money will come from the city’s general fund.
Mandsager has 30 days from the Dec. 5 meeting to file an objection to the ruling with the council.
