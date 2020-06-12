Muscatine City Council discuss possible cuts due to COVID-19 revenue drop

During the public works department presentation, director Brian Stineman said material and equipment costs could be used to offset a 1% cut. A 5% cut would result in cuts to leaf removal and snow removal services. The 10% cut would result in a freeze in all materials and equipment purchases, including asphalt and salt for ice removal.

At the art center, director Melanie Alexander reported any cut over 2% would result in cuts to staff hours. She said during the coming year the center was being reaccredited with the American Alliance of Museums and the cut would greatly harm that.

The Muscatine Police Department would see cuts in such things as replacing patrol vehicles and being unable to replace a retiring officer. A 10% cut would result in the department having to lay off at least three officers as well as having to put the school resource officers and the drug task force officers onto patrol.

Muscatine Fire Chief Jerry Ewers reported that the fire budget did not have many areas to cut. He said most cuts would have to come from personnel. A 3% cut, he said, would mean laying off one firefighter. A 10% cut would mean he would have to ask the council for direction on the priority of the core services offered by the department.

Parks and recreation director Rich Klimes said cuts would mean a reduction in some services and could lead to consideration of fee increases.

