Muscatine City Council discusses a draft of a strategic plan

MUSCATINE – What are the city of Muscatine’s strengths, weaknesses and opportunities?
This is the focus of a strategic plan the Muscatine City Council is considering for adoption that will act as a road map for the next five years.
The Muscatine City Council is expected to vote on the final draft of the plan during its Dec. 17 meeting. A draft was presented to the council on Dec. 10. City administrator Carol Webb said the plan was created by the council and the executive leadership of the city to set goals to accomplish during the next two to five years. Webb said once the objectives are solidified in the plan, the city would begin discussing tactical plans to implement the strategies.
“This is all built on a foundation of our vision, mission and values,” Webb said. “Fundamentally, we want to provide effective municipal services, we want to do that with a high degree of customer service, and we want to keep an eye on our fiscal management. Ideally as an organization we want to improve the quality of life for our citizens and make sure we have a sustainable economy.”
The plan identified five areas the city hopes to develop in the coming years: excellent customer service; creating a vibrant community; creating a healthy community; creating a community where people feel safe; and reliable public infrastructure.
Webb also identified areas the city needs to work in to accomplish the goals — working with key partners; collaborating with other organizations; being fiscally responsible; engaging the community in discussions; and creating placed the community wants to convene.
In discussions about customer service, training was discussed as was how outreach is conducted and using technology. To create a vibrant community the plan discusses working to support a thriving economy, vibrant neighborhoods and a high quality of life. Webb said the city’s comprehensive plan already discusses revitalizing certain areas.
Plans for a healthy community all came back to affordable housing. Planning for a safe community discussed the training of public safety workers. Discussion of infrastructure was light, as most planned upgrades were already approved with the city’s capital improvement plan, which was approved last year.
During the meeting, the council discussed the city’s strengths, resources, opportunities and what the council hopes the city can become in the future. The council had stressed Muscatine is a family-oriented community and supports each other. The council also spoke about how the area appreciates all the good things it has and how they can be built on.
Webb said the plan was assembled from collected input from the council during the Oct. 13 strategic planning session. Input was also received from the city’s executive leadership team regarding each department’s future needs. Some programs are reaffirmed priorities adopted by previous councils such as payment management and public safety. Several things are already in place including the city’s comprehensive plan and capital improvement plan.
In discussion of the plan, council member John Jindrich commented the city needs splash pads for kids and Thursday and Friday night rotating vendor happy hour for adults. Mayor Diana Broderson also said there is a lot of work toward splash pads and feels it will be discussed in budgets.
