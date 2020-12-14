Muscatine City Council discusses a draft of a strategic plan

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Webb also identified areas the city needs to work in to accomplish the goals — working with key partners; collaborating with other organizations; being fiscally responsible; engaging the community in discussions; and creating placed the community wants to convene.

In discussions about customer service, training was discussed as was how outreach is conducted and using technology. To create a vibrant community the plan discusses working to support a thriving economy, vibrant neighborhoods and a high quality of life. Webb said the city’s comprehensive plan already discusses revitalizing certain areas.

Plans for a healthy community all came back to affordable housing. Planning for a safe community discussed the training of public safety workers. Discussion of infrastructure was light, as most planned upgrades were already approved with the city’s capital improvement plan, which was approved last year.

During the meeting, the council discussed the city’s strengths, resources, opportunities and what the council hopes the city can become in the future. The council had stressed Muscatine is a family-oriented community and supports each other. The council also spoke about how the area appreciates all the good things it has and how they can be built on.