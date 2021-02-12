Muscatine city council discusses changes to nuisance vehicle codes

MUSCATINE — Changes may soon be made to the city ordinance regarding nuisance vehicles after the Muscatine City Council discussed the issue during its in-depth meeting Thursday evening.

Assistant community development director Andrew Fangman said the changes are being done in an effort to make the city codes easier to understand and for the city to use. The city code identifies a nuisance vehicle as a vehicle that may be injurious to health, indecent, offensive to the senses or an obstruction to property. The code allows the city to abate nuisance vehicles and recover damages for the abatement.

“The intent of the proposal is not to drastically change the manner that nuisance vehicle are regulated,” Fangman said. “Rather to improve or clarify on the current approach.”

One of the changes was in the city’s definition of a vehicle to encompass everything that can meet the criteria of a junked vehicle. Fangman also asked for more clarification on what constitutes junked vehicles. He said just vehicles meant to be operated on public streets were not the only vehicles the city council have issues with. He offered a new definition that he believes will show any vehicle can become a nuisance vehicle.

