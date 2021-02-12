Muscatine city council discusses changes to nuisance vehicle codes

MUSCATINE — Changes may soon be made to the city ordinance regarding nuisance vehicles after the Muscatine City Council discussed the issue during its in-depth meeting Thursday evening.
Assistant community development director Andrew Fangman said the changes are being done in an effort to make the city codes easier to understand and for the city to use. The city code identifies a nuisance vehicle as a vehicle that may be injurious to health, indecent, offensive to the senses or an obstruction to property. The code allows the city to abate nuisance vehicles and recover damages for the abatement.
“The intent of the proposal is not to drastically change the manner that nuisance vehicle are regulated,” Fangman said. “Rather to improve or clarify on the current approach.”
One of the changes was in the city’s definition of a vehicle to encompass everything that can meet the criteria of a junked vehicle. Fangman also asked for more clarification on what constitutes junked vehicles. He said just vehicles meant to be operated on public streets were not the only vehicles the city council have issues with. He offered a new definition that he believes will show any vehicle can become a nuisance vehicle.
The changes also offered an easily observable list of criteria for a “junked vehicle.” The current definition is only that it is a vehicle that is not in running condition. Fangman said the current definition has often been a point of contention between the city and the owner.
The other proposed change deals with the requirements for legally storing a junked vehicle or unregistered vehicle.
Council member Kelcey Brackett commented he wanted to make sure there was some kind of mediation in the code which would allow for people having financial problems not to have an inoperable vehicle that they intend to repair towed. He said if the owner could provide a plan to get a vehicle fixed that the city should give some leeway. Mayor Diana Broderson also commented the proposed code was a little loose in the definitions.
Fangman said the city does not tow vehicles off without notice. He said if the owner contacts the city and explains the plan to get the vehicle fixed, the city would work with them.
The council will work through other portions of the nuisance codes to continue the process of further clarifying the codes.
The council also voted 6-0 to approve the Tax Increment Finance district for the Colorado Lofts Project and the Steamboat Apartments development.