Muscatine City Council discusses COVID-19 impact on finances

MUSCATINE — During the in-depth Muscatine City Council meeting Thursday evening, the department heads reported to the council the issues they had been having since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Departments have actually leveraged this opportunity to do needed facility maintenance during the closures,” city administrator Carol Webb said. She said revenue concerns going forward are in the hotel/motel department and the parks programs. She noted the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing.

The original balance of the general fund at the end of the year was supposed to be $4,780,000. The actual ending balance was $4,767,000. Revenues came in $750,000 under projections. Expenses had come in further lower than revenues to a positive fund balance.

Hotel/motel tax took a hit for the last quarter of the fiscal year, ending the year $101,000 below projections. Community development revenues were under by $97,000. Parks and rec ended the year $70,000 under projections, which would have been higher if funds hadn’t been received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the 2019 flood.

Public works deferred $205,000 in capital outlay purchases for the year and received $1 million in road use taxes. Few public works services were delayed.

