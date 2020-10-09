Muscatine City Council discusses COVID-19 impact on finances

MUSCATINE — During the in-depth Muscatine City Council meeting Thursday evening, the department heads reported to the council the issues they had been having since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Departments have actually leveraged this opportunity to do needed facility maintenance during the closures,” city administrator Carol Webb said. She said revenue concerns going forward are in the hotel/motel department and the parks programs. She noted the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing.
The original balance of the general fund at the end of the year was supposed to be $4,780,000. The actual ending balance was $4,767,000. Revenues came in $750,000 under projections. Expenses had come in further lower than revenues to a positive fund balance.
Hotel/motel tax took a hit for the last quarter of the fiscal year, ending the year $101,000 below projections. Community development revenues were under by $97,000. Parks and rec ended the year $70,000 under projections, which would have been higher if funds hadn’t been received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the 2019 flood.
Public works deferred $205,000 in capital outlay purchases for the year and received $1 million in road use taxes. Few public works services were delayed.
The water pollution control plant deferred $121,000 in expenses. No services were suspended.
The Muscatine Police Department deferred the purchase of two light bars for $5,900. The department also got a grant to purchase personal protective equipment. The department did no community policing and people were only jailed in the most severe cases. All travel and training was suspended and fingerprinting was not done for citizens.
In parks and rec, canopies for the slides at the aquatic center were deferred, as the center was not open this year. Several recreational programs were cancelled, but several other special programs were created.
The Muscatine Art Center came out about $2,700 under budget for the year.
Housing and community development did few inspections and then only of vacant units. Much of the staff was out as a precaution. This resulted in a loss of services to tenants.
The Muscatine Fire Department saw a slight decrease in calls for a few months at the beginning of the shutdown. Fire inspections were suspended in the community. Three firefighter positions were deferred until the 2021 budget cycle.
