Muscatine city council gets overview of special law enforcement team

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department gave the Muscatine City Council a basic overview of how they would handle crisis situations like the ones in recent headlines.

Sgt. John Hessling of the Muscatine Police Department and assistant commander of the Muscatine Special Operations and Response Team (MSORT) gave an overview of the team. The team previously was called the Special Response Team and was established in 2001 after an increasing number of encounters with armed resistance. The team is used for such things as high-risk search warrants, barricaded subjects, controlled substance arrests, negotiations, vehicle assaults and area dignitary protection.

“Back in the mid- to late-90's there was a really bad gang problem,” Hessling said. “It has been curbed some. You can’t make things disappear but we can do the best we can.”

On Jan. 1, 2018, the city’s team united with the county’s team to form MSORT. Members also include officers from West Liberty, Durant, Louisa County, Cedar County, Tipton, West Branch, Wapello and Wilton.

Hessling said when the team began in 2001, it operated from a pickup truck and the officers wore Vietnam era “flak jackets.” In the time since the team began, it has added a tactical emergency medic program, purchased a truck for a command post in 2010, and began training officers not on the team.

In 2012, a training relationship began with GPC and outfitted officers with load bearing vests and simulation paint rounds for training. In 2014, the team acquired an MRAP armored vehicle, which it disposed of because of mechanical issues, and began scenario-based training at an indoor gun range.

The history included incidents in 2016 when the team conducted eight operations to serve high-risk search warrants at the request of the Muscatine County Drug Task Force and the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement.

“This was a big deal,” he said. “If I remember right this is also the year we worked with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms) – there was a lot of firearms activity going on. It was really rewarding to put all that into our training and resources and use them more than just once or twice a year.”

In 2017, the team again conducted eight operations including one against a man who was barricaded, had shot a person, and would not respond to negotiations.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has mostly done tabletop exercises. In 2020 the team also bought a robot with funds provided by HNI, Kent, and Howe. As of 2021, the team had 31 members with 168 hours of training each.

