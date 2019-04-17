MUSCATINE — The Muscatine City Council may vote to oppose two legislative items regarding property tax reform.
A resolution opposing House File 773 and Senate Study Bill 126 is on Thursday night's agenda.
Each bill would require the city council to hold a vote if it wanted to increase property taxes by more than 2 percent from the previous year.
SSB 126 would also require the state director of revenue create a property tax system advisory group. The group would, in part, make recommendations focused on "reforms that will increase transparency and fairness and reforms that will simplify property tax systems."
Also included on the agenda are public hearings on the proposed plan amendments to the consolidated Muscatine urban renewal area, the High Strength Waste Receiving Station project and the proposed full-depth patch construction project. Following the public hearings, council will vote on resolutions for those projects.
Council will also vote on an ordinance to include the Public Art Advisory Commission on the list of boards and commissions in the city code.
An increase in refuse collections rates is also up for a vote. The new proposed residential rates increase $1.50 to $21 per month. Senior customers would pay $16 per month. The increase was included in the city's 2019-2020 fiscal budget.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 215-Sycamore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.