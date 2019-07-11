MUSCATINE — Corrective action is required at wells in the Muscatine County landfill as part of a plan to address groundwater contamination. Muscatine City Council heard what options are recommended and steps to take after a remedy has been approved.
Tim Buelow, of engineering consultants Barker Lemar, gave a presentation to council at Thursday's in-depth meeting. He said starting in 2017, the firm installed 14 groundwater monitoring wells to gain background data or to bracket contamination plumes from leachate. He said there are three areas requiring corrective action.
The East area has four wells with concentrations of arsenic, barium and cobalt higher than acceptable by Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The South area has one well with benzene contamination and the Southwest area has two wells contaminated with vinyl chloride. The likely remedy for the South and Southwest wells is natural attenuation to decrease the pollution and continued monitoring. Contamination in East area was the result of inadequate drainage and regrading the land will help disperse the leachate so "nature will take then care of it," Buelow said.
The city of Muscatine entered an agreement with Iowa Department of Natural Resources in 2015 to correct issues including groundwater contamination at the landfill within three years. An amendment was made in 2017 to extend the deadline the city has to submit the assessment of corrective measures to IDNR. A meeting will also be held to accept comments from the public about the remedy. The deadline is Dec. 31 for completion of the assessment of corrective measures report.
City Engineer Jim Edgmond also presented information on the Iowa Statewide Urban Design and Specifications. He said the city budgeted for and hired a part-time right-of-way inspector who has been "making pretty good gains" in permitting contractors.
Council also held a special session Monday during a tour of the former Iowa Department of Transportation maintenance facility on Lake Park Boulevard. The city of Muscatine purchased the five-structure area in January, now its use needs to be determined.
In a news release from the city, Mayor Diana Broderson called the meeting to order with six of the seven city council members present. City staff including city project manager Randy Hill, Public works Director Brian Stineman, Fire Chief Jerry Ewers and Police Chief Brett Talkington were on site to discuss possibilities for the 9.2 acres lot.
Options discussed since the purchase include a third fire station, substation for the police department, location for the law enforcement Special Response Team, potential recycling, storage and maintenance for the Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments, according to the city. The base area of the combined structures is more than 26,000 square feet making it a viable location for more than one operation.
