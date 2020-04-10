Muscatine City Council hopes to expedite Second Street project to help businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE – Many of the business owners along Second Street impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have asked Muscatine if the scheduled Second Street streetscape project can be expedited.

During the Muscatine City Council in-depth meeting Thursday evening, the council came to a consensus to ask contractor KE Flatworks to try to expedite the project, which is scheduled to begin Monday. The two-year project will replace some of the storm and sanitary sewers on Second Street from Cedar Street to Walnut Street. While the contractors are working with businesses to ensure access is maintained, business owners had raised the concern that having to be closed for two months due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the businesses would not be able to take any additional hardships.

"That is going to be a lot for businesses to endure and some may not survive it,” Mayor Diana Broderson said. “The council and I have been approached by several different people about what we can do to aid the situation.”

She hoped this year’s section of the project could be completed before businesses reopened.

Council member John Jindrich said he has had several calls regarding the issue. Businesses say they can’t absorb anymore down time. He said many are still paying employees and expenses such as rent.