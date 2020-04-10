Muscatine City Council hopes to expedite Second Street project to help businesses

MUSCATINE – Many of the business owners along Second Street impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have asked Muscatine if the scheduled Second Street streetscape project can be expedited.
During the Muscatine City Council in-depth meeting Thursday evening, the council came to a consensus to ask contractor KE Flatworks to try to expedite the project, which is scheduled to begin Monday. The two-year project will replace some of the storm and sanitary sewers on Second Street from Cedar Street to Walnut Street. While the contractors are working with businesses to ensure access is maintained, business owners had raised the concern that having to be closed for two months due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the businesses would not be able to take any additional hardships.
"That is going to be a lot for businesses to endure and some may not survive it,” Mayor Diana Broderson said. “The council and I have been approached by several different people about what we can do to aid the situation.”
She hoped this year’s section of the project could be completed before businesses reopened.
Council member John Jindrich said he has had several calls regarding the issue. Businesses say they can’t absorb anymore down time. He said many are still paying employees and expenses such as rent.
“I’m very concerned at the end of the coronavirus, we are still going to have some businesses that aren’t open,” he said. “I’ve heard some rumors that aren’t good rumors. I’ve heard we could lose some more businesses if it isn’t done in an expedited way.”
He asked if the construction company could bring in more people to do the project faster.
Business owners had asked council members if the project couldn’t be delayed for another year, as the $2.9 million project is not considered essential. Public works director Brian Stineman said delaying the project for a year would cost the city about $650,000. Also the sewer is being replaced because it is not stable and could collapse. He recommended if the city wanted to do something, to take the $650,000 and divide it among business owners while allowing the project to continue.
“I don’t know where that money would come from,” he said. “It isn’t budgeted.”
He also said the city could only recommend the contractors work a certain way, but could not mandate it without making the city liable if anything goes wrong.
Council member Peggy Gordon said this year’s project needed to be kept “as light as possible.”
The block between Cedar and Walnut streets is going to be the first to be worked on. Beginning Monday the 300 block of East Second Street will be closed, as well as half of Cedar. Work on the area is dependent on progress.
Broderson said the council needed to take an additional look at the city’s forgivable business loan program to see if there are any other ways the city could assist businesses in the downtown area being hard hit by COVID-19 closure.
