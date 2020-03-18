Muscatine City Council meeting will be held electronically due to COVID-19

During the time the public has to make comments, Mayor Diana Broderson will ask for comments. Jenison said people need to be patient and not try to talk over other people. People making comments are asked to announce who they are and their address as if they were at a normal meeting.

Three public hearings will be held during the meeting, including the hearing on the budget for the coming year.

Broderson said the council will not actually be at city hall during the meeting, commenting that if they were there would have to be an open meeting.

Earlier in the week, Broderson issued a statement regarding COVID-19 in which she urges the people of Muscatine not to panic. Today she also asked people not to horde items such as food and sanitary items.

“What I’m running into in the community is a great deal of fear and trepidation and anxiety over this COVID-19 virus outbreak and people are nervous,” Broderson said. “When people get nervous they start hunkering down in their own little circle and worrying about tomorrow and what is going to happen. We saw similar things after 9/11.”

She said people stocking up are keeping people who don’t have any of the items from being able to obtain them. She asks people to be respectful of their neighbors and only purchase what they need.