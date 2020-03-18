Muscatine City Council meeting will be held electronically due to COVID-19

MUSCATINE – People wishing to attend a Muscatine City Council meeting will have to do so virtually Thursday, and possibly some of the meetings in April as the city council is opting to have meetings electronically due to COVID-19.
On Wednesday, technicians at city hall were busy installing and testing a GoToMeeting online conferencing software program that will enable the council, city staff and interested parties to hold the meeting over the phone. Communications manager Kevin Jenison is not sure the city will be able to simulcast the meeting live as it normally does on MPW2 and on YouTube, but said the audio would be posted to the city’s website and Facebook page at some point.
“We are first-time users so I hope the public is patient with me and with the city as we venture into this new type of hosting,” Jenison said.
Postings with more information on attending the meeting will be posted on the city’s website and Facebook page. To attend the online meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, people can call 1-872-240-3212. When prompted for an access code, the code is 929095821. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. People wishing to watch can go online to https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofMuscatine/city-council-regular-meeting.
During the time the public has to make comments, Mayor Diana Broderson will ask for comments. Jenison said people need to be patient and not try to talk over other people. People making comments are asked to announce who they are and their address as if they were at a normal meeting.
Three public hearings will be held during the meeting, including the hearing on the budget for the coming year.
Broderson said the council will not actually be at city hall during the meeting, commenting that if they were there would have to be an open meeting.
Earlier in the week, Broderson issued a statement regarding COVID-19 in which she urges the people of Muscatine not to panic. Today she also asked people not to horde items such as food and sanitary items.
“What I’m running into in the community is a great deal of fear and trepidation and anxiety over this COVID-19 virus outbreak and people are nervous,” Broderson said. “When people get nervous they start hunkering down in their own little circle and worrying about tomorrow and what is going to happen. We saw similar things after 9/11.”
She said people stocking up are keeping people who don’t have any of the items from being able to obtain them. She asks people to be respectful of their neighbors and only purchase what they need.
Broderson said the stores are doing a great job of trying to keep items stocked. She has met with the management teams for Fareway, HyVee and WalMart. She said Fareway and HyVee have processes in place to limit hording, but WalMart does not.
As part of keeping up to date on the spread of the virus, she has spoken with public health and emergency management several times a day. She said they, and public health professionals, are on top of the situation.
“What I would like people to focus on is that this is a preventive effort,” she said. “Thank the lord we are not sick as dogs and can’t leave our houses. That is not the case. What we are trying to do is not only prevent cases from developing in Muscatine, but if they do make sure the health care system can cover that kind of outbreak.”
Broderson said it is a time that is unknown, but people should remain calm and know city services will still be available if needed.