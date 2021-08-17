Muscatine City Council member Kelcey Brackett announces bid for re-election

MUSCATINE — Upon announcing his bid for reelection to the Muscatine City Council as the at-large representative in the Nov. 2 election, Kelsey Brackett said people who have liked what he has done in the past are the ones who should vote for him.
“That is what I am and that is what I will continue to do,” he said. Looking at the past four years, he said he is especially proud that, no matter the outcome of an issue, people come away from dealing with the city council knowing their feelings had been heard. While he believes he has accomplished much in his time on the council, he feels there is still quite a bit of work he wants to accomplish in the coming term. He also feels his experience over the last four years will be a value moving forward.
“I am extremely excited about some of the projects we have going on and I am also excited about the new city administrator we have and all the things she has been doing to improve transparency in the city and to improve customer service,” he said. "These are all things I have been working for over the past four years and I am seeing those things come to fruition at this point. I want to continue that job. I want to see our current projects through — we have a number of construction projects going on — and we have some really exciting things coming up.”
Brackett is excited about the amphitheater project along the riverfront as well as several projects coming on the southern end of town. He said there is some property not currently being used and he hopes to add infrastructure to encourage development. He is also interested in several parks projects coming up.
The call to service with the city began for Brackett about six years ago when he began attending city council meetings regularly. He said at the time he found many citizen concerns were often being dismissed by those leading the city. It was at that point he decided to throw his hat into the ring as a way of making sure the people in the community had a voice. He said the decision was difficult, because at the time there was a large amount of negative press coming out about Muscatine, and it raised the question of whether he should get involved.
Brackett feels many of his goals have been accomplished and many problems the city faced have ended. He said the members of the current council came to the role with the idea of public service in mind, which had been lacking in the past.
“I have stayed true to my message from the beginning,” he said. ‘My goal has always been to improve the function and efficiency of local government.”
Saying he appreciates public input, Brackett said he can be reached at 563-316-0353 or info@kelceybrackett.com.