Muscatine City Council member Kelcey Brackett announces bid for re-election

MUSCATINE — Upon announcing his bid for reelection to the Muscatine City Council as the at-large representative in the Nov. 2 election, Kelsey Brackett said people who have liked what he has done in the past are the ones who should vote for him.

“That is what I am and that is what I will continue to do,” he said. Looking at the past four years, he said he is especially proud that, no matter the outcome of an issue, people come away from dealing with the city council knowing their feelings had been heard. While he believes he has accomplished much in his time on the council, he feels there is still quite a bit of work he wants to accomplish in the coming term. He also feels his experience over the last four years will be a value moving forward.

“I am extremely excited about some of the projects we have going on and I am also excited about the new city administrator we have and all the things she has been doing to improve transparency in the city and to improve customer service,” he said. "These are all things I have been working for over the past four years and I am seeing those things come to fruition at this point. I want to continue that job. I want to see our current projects through — we have a number of construction projects going on — and we have some really exciting things coming up.”

