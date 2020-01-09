MUSCATINE — The first step in what could possibly be a year-long process to secure a new city administrator will be for the Muscatine City Council to appoint a search committee with the council, the city staff and the community all represented.
During the council’s in-depth meeting Thursday, the council gave a consensus to interim city administrator Greg Jenkins plan for hiring the next city administrator. Before the meeting he handed out a flow chart of the things the city will have to do as part of the hiring of the new administrator.
“I wanted to ensure that we are not rushed and to make sure we get the right candidate,” Jenkins said.
While Mayor Diana Broderson agreed the city did not want to get in a hurry to find a new administrator, she commented that time is off the essence.
Once appointed the search committee will complete the request for proposal to send to search firms that will be tasked to match an administrator with the city. The committee will recommend a firm but the council will give final approval.
Jenkins said all the pre-work could be done by the firm and the interviews would be conducted by the committee, which would select three to five finalists the most closely meets the criteria set by the council. Jenkins also said the firm could determine what needed to be done by the finalists, including setting up meetings with the council or receptions with the public to meet the candidates.
Again, the committee would chose the final candidate and make the recommendation to the council. If the council approves the recommendation, the hiring process would begin.
Few questions were asked, and the council quickly agreed with the plan to move forward. The request for proposal is hoped to be able to be provided to the council during its Feb. 6 meeting.
On Dec. 5, 2019, the council voted 4-3 to terminate Muscatine City Administrator Gregg Mandsager’s contract. Mandsager, who had been the administrator for about 10 years, was on sick leave during the meeting.
Mandsager has 30 days from when he was served with the termination notice, which was about mid-December, to request a hearing to address the council’s concerns. During the meeting, council member Kelcey Brackett, who had requested the termination of the contract be discussed, said the reason Mandsager was terminated is he had lost faith in Mandsager’s ability to perform the duties of his job.
Since then Jenkins, the retired CEO of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce, was appointed interim administrator.
