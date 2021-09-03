Muscatine City Council, police invited to African community event

MUSCATINE — It was in the spirit of unity that Calvary Church has planned an African Barbecue event from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 in Weed Park’s Monsanto Shelter, and also in the spirit of that unity that the Rev. Yenner Wuanti invited the Muscatine City Council.

During its regular meeting Thursday, Wuanti thanked the council for its service to the community. He said the barbecue had been planned because members of his congregation had been noticing possible trouble brewing between the Muscatine Police Department and congregation members, mostly immigrants. The event is meant to bring the community together and give the parties a chance to learn more about each other.

“If the Africans are putting on a barbecue, it is not an ordinary barbecue,” Wuanti said. “If the Africans are putting on a barbecue it means that you should come with your dancing shoes.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He specifically invited the council as well as the police, fire department and paramedics. The event will be open to the entire community. Wuanti promised plenty of food, fun and music.

Wuanti stressed the point is to remove any tension between immigrants and the police.

“The police are there to take care of the community and they are doing their duty,” he said. “The idea is to build the community.”

The congregation put on an event similar to this last year, but Wuanti said that with the inclusion of city officials the event would be big.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0