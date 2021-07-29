Muscatine City Council schedules pit bull ban discussion for Oct. 14

MUSCATINE — Mayor Diana Broderson says Muscatine's pit bull breed ban will be one of the first items of discussion when the Muscatine City Council returns to session.
As the community continues to reopen, the long-delayed topic of changes to the city’s animal code has been put on the council’s Oct. 14 in-depth meeting agenda. It originally was on the agenda for discussion on June 11, 2020, but the COVID-19 shutdowns delayed discussion. Broderson had said the council wants public input before making a decision, and the council is invited to the Oct. 14 meeting to comment.
“We only have one in-depth meeting a month and August and September were already full,” Broderson explained.
The issue came up during the March 7, 2020, meeting when the council voted 6-1, with John Jindrich casting the “nay” vote, to direct staff to begin working on a change to the city code that bans pit bull breeds from town. During the meeting, council member Kelcey Brackett raised the question of whether the council should revisit the ordinance. Jindrich objected, saying pit bulls were responsible for the majority of dog attacks in the country.
In order to change the existing ordinance, three readings of the new ordinance need to be held during three other meetings. Until that happens, pit bulls are currently not allowed inside the city. The ordinance against the breed was approved Aug. 1, 2003. In addition to dog breeds, there will be discussion on other animal ordinances, such as chickens and bees ordinances.
Brackett had supported the change, saying pit bulls are misunderstood and that in reality they are not able to bite harder, nor are they stronger, than other dogs. During the discussion, Brackett stated a website named dogbite.org, which provides many statistics about pit bulls, is biased against the breed. During the meeting, all the council members encouraged their constituents to contact them with input.
Broderson said there were people in the community with strong opinions on both sides. She knows people want the council to address the issue as soon as possible, but Broderson said the most important thing is to do the job right.
The council previously had a discussion about the pit bull ban in January 2016. During the meeting, in which the council upheld the ban, the lower level and balcony were filled with people showing support to repeal the ban.