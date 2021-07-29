Muscatine City Council schedules pit bull ban discussion for Oct. 14

MUSCATINE — Mayor Diana Broderson says Muscatine's pit bull breed ban will be one of the first items of discussion when the Muscatine City Council returns to session.

As the community continues to reopen, the long-delayed topic of changes to the city’s animal code has been put on the council’s Oct. 14 in-depth meeting agenda. It originally was on the agenda for discussion on June 11, 2020, but the COVID-19 shutdowns delayed discussion. Broderson had said the council wants public input before making a decision, and the council is invited to the Oct. 14 meeting to comment.

“We only have one in-depth meeting a month and August and September were already full,” Broderson explained.

The issue came up during the March 7, 2020, meeting when the council voted 6-1, with John Jindrich casting the “nay” vote, to direct staff to begin working on a change to the city code that bans pit bull breeds from town. During the meeting, council member Kelcey Brackett raised the question of whether the council should revisit the ordinance. Jindrich objected, saying pit bulls were responsible for the majority of dog attacks in the country.