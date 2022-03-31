Muscatine city council, supervisors, school board hold joint meeting Wednesday

MUSCATINE – There was a spirit of working together for the common good as the Muscatine City Council, Muscatine County Board of Supervisors and the Muscatine School Board met in the top floor ballroom of the Merrill Hotel Wednesday to discuss the present and the future.

The joint meeting included discussions of tax levies, use of federal rescue funds, and community development. Muscatine County Supervisor Jeff Sorensen opened the meeting with a discussion of the tax levy, including some “misinformation” that has been going around.

“I looked at my own property — I actually live in the city of Muscatine — and in the last five years my taxes have gone up 3.2 percent,” Sorensen said. “My valuation, on the other hand, is up about 70 percent.”

He explained recently the 2022 assessments of property in Muscatine County were recently released and many showed a significant increase in assessed valuation. He stressed it was an assessed value and not a tax bill. Sorensen said Iowa has a complex taxation system and he is concerned the public doesn’t know how it works with several issues such as rollbacks. He said the 2022 assessed valuation will not be applicable until the 2023-24 taxes.

In doing research on taxes, Sorensen found the Iowa average for taxes is around $33 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. In the city of Muscatine taxes are about that. He said in Muscatine County overall, the county is one in nine counties in the state that saw less than a 1% increase in taxes over five years, while the state average is 4%. He added Iowa school districts make up about 41% of taxes.

“I think the boards have been pretty responsible to their taxpayers,” he said. “I think there has been a lot of misinformation from a lack of knowledge about the taxes.”

The three groups discussed the possibility of putting out some kind of communication to inform the public about taxation. Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark said the city is working on an infographic to explain in a simple manner how taxes are determined and what funding is used for.

There was also a discussion on how federal rescue funding is going to be used. The funding will be spent during the 2022-23 budget, just approved by all the groups, and this was one of the first chances to discuss what the money is being used for.

While the city and county are getting money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) the school district funding is called Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER).

Supervisor Santos Saucedo said the county had received $8.2 million in ARPA funding and that $4.1 million was allocated to be used over the next year. Uses will include transferring auditor records to imaging, an auditor upgrade in infrastructure, assistance in legal services, upgrade of the jail service, and healthcare. He said $875,000 was allocated for the new health clinic being built at the UnityPoint campus. Also, reconstruction of the Mulberry corridor was done at the cost of $875,000. He said there were also smaller projects being done, such as rural fiber and the hardening of the levy.

Muscatine City council member Peggy Gordon said the city had received $3.5 million from ARPA and half was allocated this year, with the other half to be allocated next year. Some of the funding was used to balance this year’s budget. There will also be $350,000 in technology improvement to the city, specifically security software and cameras. She also said $300,000 is being used for community development and $250,000 each for neighborhood initiatives and business initiatives.

Muscatine School Superintendent Clint Christopher said the district is receiving a little over $12 million in three phases. The focus of the money will be on additional technology and internet resources to make sure students have access to learning even if off-site. There will also be money used for safety. The district will also address HVAC needs and additional summer programs will be offered. Staff pay for additional duties will also be considered.

“Everything we do with those dollars, we first have to submit to the state for approval,” he said. “All that has to follow the guidelines we received in how to use it.”

