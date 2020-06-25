Muscatine City Council to choose between three city administrator candidates

MUSCATINE — By Monday, the City of Muscatine may have a new city administrator, as the Muscatine City Council plans to spend Friday pouring over the qualifications of the top three candidates.
Mayor Diana Broderson said Thursday she hopes to have a new administrator in place after the top 14 candidates for the position was narrowed down to three last week. A nationwide search was conducted by GovHR USA of Northbrook, Ill., and initial applicants were screened, being narrowed to the top 14 candidates. On Thursday the three candidates visited Muscatine and were shown around by city staff.
“We’re very hopeful that we are going to get somebody who is going to work for the good of the community and we’re very excited and pleased to begin this new path,” Broderson said.
She said the city council hopes to hire an administrator who can bring energy to Muscatine and help the city move forward with its plans. Broderson specified the need for someone who could continue with the Second Street Project and the Mississippi Drive Corridor Project. She also hopes the new administrator will be able to bring together all segments of Muscatine to work for the future.
Greg Jenkins has been the interim city administrator since shortly after Gregg Mandsager’s contract as city administrator was terminated in December 2019. The city council had voted 4-3 to remove Mandsager from the office, citing lack of confidence in Mandsager’s ability to perform the job.
The top three candidates are Kevin Catlin, currently city manager for Springfield, Mich.; Jerry Gabrielatos, currently assistant city manager for Albert Lea, Minn.; and Carol Webb, currently deputy utilities director for Fort Collins, Colo.
Kevin Catlin
Prior to his current job, Catlin served as assistant city manager for Brookings, S.D.; a management analyst for Tulsa, Okla.; and a technical manager for the Illinois Department of Transportation. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Illinois at Springfield and a master of public administration degree. Hailing from Elgin, Ill., Catlin is pursuing a PhD in public administration.
“My philosophy is that I am collaborative and transformative,” Catlin said. “Collaborative in the sense I always encourage teamwork. I like to partner with my department heads and other co-workers to learn more about their positions and learn ways to make them more efficient or ways we can get them some help if it’s needed. I’m transformative in the sense I empower my staff and everyone in the organization with decision-making autonomy. I don’t want to micro-manage their projects but they know I’m there in the background to assist and guide at every moment.”
Catlin said he is looking for an opportunity to work in a larger community and he is happy in communities the size of Muscatine. He commented Muscatine seems to be looking for someone good with communication and he is a good communicator. He said if he is chosen, he plans to spend at least eight years working in Muscatine.
Jerry Gabrielatos
Before moving to Minnesota, Gabrielatos was the director of constituent services and chief of staff for two City of Chicago aldermen. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Tulane University and a master’s degree in public policy administration from Northwestern University. In the positions he had held, he is happiest being director of constituent services, saying he learned many of the daily functions of city government.
“I look at Muscatine and see a lot of opportunity,” he said. “There are cultural institutions you can build on. I checked out the library web page, the Pearl Button Museum, the Art Center … I love Iowa’s art scene. There is a vibrant and successful business community. Just checking out the list of top employers seems like the economy in Muscatine is diversified and strong.”
Commenting that “no one aspires to be number two his whole life,” he said he is ready to take the next step in his career. Muscatine is similar to Albert Lea in many ways, he said, and thinks his skill set will transition nicely.
Gabrielatos could not be reached for comment. Information was taken from a candidate interview conducted by the city.
Carol Webb
Prior to landing her current job in 2014, Webb served as the regulatory and government affairs manager for Fort Collins, Colo. She has a bachelor of arts degree in biology and chemistry from William Penn College and a master of public administration from the University of Colorado – Denver. Born and raised in Ottumwa, Webb is hoping this is a chance to come back to Iowa.
“I tend to lead in a coaching type of style,” she said. “I love to try to bring the best out in people and set them up for success. I have lead through a lot of change which include helping people understand the reasons for change and aligning resources toward a vision for the community. I see the job as city administrator to align the council and community’s visions in an organization to achieve those goals.”
Webb said she had begun her 20-year career with city government as a laboratory technician. Finding herself loving public service, she quickly transitioned into public administration. Looking into the future, she hopes her career path includes Muscatine and feels it would be a longstanding arrangement.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!