Muscatine City Council to choose between three city administrator candidates

MUSCATINE — By Monday, the City of Muscatine may have a new city administrator, as the Muscatine City Council plans to spend Friday pouring over the qualifications of the top three candidates.

Mayor Diana Broderson said Thursday she hopes to have a new administrator in place after the top 14 candidates for the position was narrowed down to three last week. A nationwide search was conducted by GovHR USA of Northbrook, Ill., and initial applicants were screened, being narrowed to the top 14 candidates. On Thursday the three candidates visited Muscatine and were shown around by city staff.

“We’re very hopeful that we are going to get somebody who is going to work for the good of the community and we’re very excited and pleased to begin this new path,” Broderson said.

She said the city council hopes to hire an administrator who can bring energy to Muscatine and help the city move forward with its plans. Broderson specified the need for someone who could continue with the Second Street Project and the Mississippi Drive Corridor Project. She also hopes the new administrator will be able to bring together all segments of Muscatine to work for the future.