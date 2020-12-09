Muscatine city council to consider curbside parking program

MUSCATINE — The establishment of a new downtown curbside parking program will be discussed and possibly voted on by the Muscatine City Council during its in-depth meeting Thursday evening.

During the Dec. 1 meeting, council member Peggy Gordon announced she had been working on the program with city administrator Carol Webb and would unveil it at Thursday's meeting. According to council documents, the city is partnering with the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) to develop the program, with the aim of supporting local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the pandemic, some downtown businesses have requested the city alter parking requirements to allow customers to pick up orders without paying for parking. The GMCCI will administer the program. The program will allow restaurants offering curbside pickup in the downtown area to apply to have parking spaces near the business reserved for business use.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The financial impact to the city of the program is expected to be between $840 and $1,680 per month, depending on the number of parking spaces dedicated to the program. Also, while GMCCI is providing the money for signage, the city may be asked to provide a small amount of funds or staff time to develop the program.