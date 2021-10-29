Muscatine City Council to consider pet laws in December

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Council member Peggy Gordon hoped initial discussion could come in early December. She also said behavior laws, licensing of animals and basic tethering laws need to move forward quickly. She also said the city needs to work on some “soft” things like education for pet owners.

Council member Nadine Brockert also recommended waiting under December to move forward, noting that with the election next week there would be at least one new council member that needed to be included in the discussion.

Council member Kelcey Brackett, who had brought the issue before the council, said what he heard had reinforced his stance on the issue.

“One thing I would like to see incorporated into our code is a way for us to ban bad owners — people who have been shown to abuse their dogs, people who have been shown to kill their dogs or people who let their dogs, or cats for that matter, roam free on a regular basis after repeated warnings,” he said. "If we are going to change the code we need a way to police the people who are causing the problems.”

Webb said that when the ordinance is created, it would be something that is not difficult to enforce.

During the input at the meeting, Preston Moore, the state Humane Society director joined the meeting online, requesting the council draft a breed-neutral dangerous animal policy. He said the Humane Society’s legal team would assist the city in drafting such an ordinance at no cost.

