Muscatine City Council to consider pet laws in December

MUSCATINE — More than two dozen people spoke during a special public hearing Thursday at Muscatine City Council regarding the city ordinance banning the ownership of pit bull dogs.
During the meeting, the majority of speakers opposed the current pit bull ban imposed in the city. The agenda included no item for the council to make a decision on the issue. Mayor Diana Broderson recommended the council go home and read their notes from all the comments before making a decision on the ban. The ordinance will be discussed during a future meeting.
‘We’ve been getting emails from people who aren’t here tonight,” Broderson said. Other council members commented receiving many texts, emails and phone calls on the issue.
City administrator Carol Webb said city staff is working on proposed code based on comments from an in-depth meeting the council held on the ordinance two weeks earlier. She said policy suggestions may be ready in December. She said the staff would not bring back an ordinance until they are sure they have something “worthy for you to look at.”
Council member Osmond Malcolm said he wanted to see what options the council has and move forward from there. He also said with the holidays coming up and staff work increasing, he suggested the council “throttle back” on the issue and let staff “do what they do.”
Council member Peggy Gordon hoped initial discussion could come in early December. She also said behavior laws, licensing of animals and basic tethering laws need to move forward quickly. She also said the city needs to work on some “soft” things like education for pet owners.
Council member Nadine Brockert also recommended waiting under December to move forward, noting that with the election next week there would be at least one new council member that needed to be included in the discussion.
Council member Kelcey Brackett, who had brought the issue before the council, said what he heard had reinforced his stance on the issue.
“One thing I would like to see incorporated into our code is a way for us to ban bad owners — people who have been shown to abuse their dogs, people who have been shown to kill their dogs or people who let their dogs, or cats for that matter, roam free on a regular basis after repeated warnings,” he said. "If we are going to change the code we need a way to police the people who are causing the problems.”
Webb said that when the ordinance is created, it would be something that is not difficult to enforce.
During the input at the meeting, Preston Moore, the state Humane Society director joined the meeting online, requesting the council draft a breed-neutral dangerous animal policy. He said the Humane Society’s legal team would assist the city in drafting such an ordinance at no cost.