MUSCATINE — Much of the Muscatine City Council’s monthly in-depth meeting Thursday evening will be done in closed session as 10 items are on the agenda pertaining to strategy with counsel regarding matters in litigation.
During the Jan. 2 meeting, council member Osmond Malcolm asked that the council consider hiring a different city attorney. He said current city attorney Matt Brick of the Brick and Gentry Law Offices in East Des Moines has done a great job, but thought with the change in the council, it may be a good time for new blood. The issue was tabled to give the council time to consider the litigation Brick is currently working on for the city.
State law allows governmental entities to close meetings to the public for sensitive matters, including discussing litigation with counsel.
Interim city administrator Greg Jenkins also said he plans to discuss an overview of a proposed hiring process for a new city administrator. On Dec. 5, 2019 the council voted 4-3 to terminate city administrator Gregg Mandsager’s contract, citing lack of confidence that he is able to perform his duties. Mandsager has 30 days from the time he was served with notice of the contract termination to appeal the decision. Mandsager was out on sick leave at the time his contract was terminated.
Concerns were raised about Mandsager’s performance after city staff had been asked to sign a document that would require them to report work-related conversations with members of the council to Mandsager.
You have free articles remaining.
The three council members who had voted against terminating Mandsager’s contract completed their terms and left the council on Dec. 31. A motion to reinstate Mandsager was on the agenda during the Jan. 2 meeting but died for lack of a second.
City communications manager Kevin Jenison said the process of hiring a new city administrator normally takes from six months to one year.
“We are only just starting to put together a request for qualifications that we will send out to secure a company to help us with the search,” he said. “Once that process is done, which may take a couple of months by itself, then you can start the application process.”
He said determining how long the process will take is difficult.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.