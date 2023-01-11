 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muscatine City Council to discuss new roundabout in Carver Corner area

MUSCATINE — There will be no official decision Thursday evening, but during its monthly in-depth meeting the Muscatine City Council will discuss and give input on whether to add another roundabout to the city in the Carver Corner area.

A roundabout similar to one in Coralville is proposed for the intersection at Green, Grandview and Hershey. 

According to the agenda for the meeting, the council will consider using a roundabout to handle the traffic at the intersection of Green, Grandview and Hershey avenues. While planning the Mississippi Drive/Grandview reconstruction, it was determined that a roundabout would be the preferred method of traffic control. The design and construction of a roundabout in that area was delayed because of funding issues. The council is addressing the issue now because the roundabout will impact site elevations of the roadway and affect the entrances to the McKee Button Factory and the proposed Merge development.

“Construction does not need to be funded at this time, but a decision needs to be made so that design engineers for the private developments can prepare for the time the improvements to the intersection are made,” the agenda says. “If the decision is made to continue with a roundabout at this intersection, funding will be necessary to hire a consultant to begin the planning and design process so that the engineering firms can work together to plan for the construction of the intersection and their developments.”

The council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Muscatine City Hall council chambers.

A roundabout is a circular intersection without signals. Muscatine already uses several roundabouts in town to control busy traffic.

The Kent Corporation acquired the former McKee Button Company building. The plans are to initially transfer 53 employees to the building and also to create an additional 60 positions in the building for future growth. The building is expected to house about 115 office spaces. The council also recently approved plans from Merge Urban Development Group to develop Carver Corner.

The Iowa Department of Transportation reports roundabouts have been used to reduce crashes, traffic delays, fuel consumption, air pollution and construction and maintenance costs. They have also been used to control speed in residential areas and have been accepted as one of the safest types of intersection designs.

IDOT reports roundabouts have shown a 90% decrease in fatal crashes, a 76% decrease in injury crashes, a 30 to 40% reduction in pedestrian crashes, and a 10% reduction in bicycle crashes.

