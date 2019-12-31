{{featured_button_text}}
Mandsager

During the Dec. 5 city council meeting, council members will discuss and possibly take action on ending city administrator Gregg Mandsager's contract. Mandsager has been the city administrator of Muscatine for almost 10 years. 

MUSCATINE – After voting to move ahead with a city administrator search during the Dec. 19 meeting, the Muscatine City Council may vote on an administrator during Thursday’s meeting – Gregg Mandsager.

While Mandsager's contract was terminated during the Dec. 5 meeting, effectively ending his tenure as city administrator, the agenda for Thursday’s meeting includes an item requesting the council fully reinstate Mandsager to the position of city administrator. If approved, the reinstatement will be dated Dec. 6, 2019, with all benefits restored. The item also says a review will be conducted no later than a year from the restoration date.

Beginning Thursday, the council will be different from the council that decided 4-3 to end Mandsager’s contract. New council members Dennis Froelich, Dewayne Hopkins, Peggy Gordon, and John Jindrich will begin their terms.

The council approved hiring Greg Jenkins as interim city administrator during its last regular meeting. Another item on Thursday’s agenda is an update on the search for an attorney to represent the city in the city administrator termination matters and discussion and possible action to terminate the city attorney.

During the Oct. 17 meeting, council member Kelcey Brackett had asked the discussion of Mandsager’s contract be added to the next meeting’s agenda immediately after discussion regarding concerns about a new document the city staff was required to sign. The document requires city workers to immediately report to the city administrator any time they have a work-related conversation with an elected official. An ordinance had previously prohibited elected officials from directly communicating with city staff about work related issues, but the ordinance was updated to allow meetings and work related conversations.

Mandsager has been city administrator since 2009. He had a performance evaluation last spring and was given a pay increase. Mandsager has also been on sick leave since shortly after the Oct. 17 meeting.

