MUSCATINE — Muscatine City Council will here more about storm shelter requirements at Thursday night's in-depth meeting.
City code requires the inclusion of a storm shelter with any newly constructed school buildings or additions. Council adopted the 2015 International Building Code in 2017.
Muscatine School Board approved a plan to build a science wing at the high school. The two-story addition would include state-of-the-art science labs with a total cost around $8 million. Muscatine Schools Superintendent Jerry Riibe said the school board would have to add an additional $1.2 million to the project to include the shelter.
"I certainly understand in policy areas sometimes things get adopted that have unintended consequences," he said last month. "If this is one of those, I would just ask that the city council then make an amendment to that to relieve the responsibilities of that code."
Riibe and assistant superintendent Mike McGrory sent a letter to council and Mayor Diana Broderson last month, asking for the city code regarding storm shelter requirements be amended. The school district has received exemptions to the requirement on two other projects prior to the science wing: the Van Hecke Center, also at the high school, and the McKinley Elementary expansion currently under construction. The requirement is also not enforced in communities where the state fire marshal has jurisdiction. Both points were made in the letter.
Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin has said the school board was made aware of the requirement after permits were requested for the McKinley Elementary School addition.
Bettendorf has amended the code to not require building a storm shelter, but Muscatine officials have said it's an outlier and most cities have kept the requirement.
Council meets at 7 p.m. the first three Thursdays of the month in council chambers at City Hall, 215 Sycamore St. Meetings are open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.