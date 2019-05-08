{{featured_button_text}}
science wing mhs

The future site of the science wing at Muscatine High School. The two-story $8 million project would provide lab space for students. But the school district is at odds with the city over the need for a storm shelter for the building.

 MEREDITH ROEMERMAN, MUSCATINE JOURNAL

MUSCATINE — Muscatine City Council will here more about storm shelter requirements at Thursday night's in-depth meeting.

City code requires the inclusion of a storm shelter with any newly constructed school buildings or additions. Council adopted the 2015 International Building Code in 2017.

Muscatine School Board approved a plan to build a science wing at the high school. The two-story addition would include state-of-the-art science labs with a total cost around $8 million. Muscatine Schools Superintendent Jerry Riibe said the school board would have to add an additional $1.2 million to the project to include the shelter.

"I certainly understand in policy areas sometimes things get adopted that have unintended consequences," he said last month. "If this is one of those, I would just ask that the city council then make an amendment to that to relieve the responsibilities of that code."

Riibe and assistant superintendent Mike McGrory sent a letter to council and Mayor Diana Broderson last month, asking for the city code regarding storm shelter requirements be amended. The school district has received exemptions to the requirement on two other projects prior to the science wing: the Van Hecke Center, also at the high school, and the McKinley Elementary expansion currently under construction. The requirement is also not enforced in communities where the state fire marshal has jurisdiction. Both points were made in the letter.

Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin has said the school board was made aware of the requirement after permits were requested for the McKinley Elementary School addition.

Bettendorf has amended the code to not require building a storm shelter, but Muscatine officials have said it's an outlier and most cities have kept the requirement.

Council meets at 7 p.m. the first three Thursdays of the month in council chambers at City Hall, 215 Sycamore St. Meetings are open to the public.

