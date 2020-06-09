Muscatine City Council to hold three meetings Thursday

Recently the council discussed the amount of money that could be lost from the tax rolls. According to Nancy Leuck, finance director, the three-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak is going to cost the city an estimated $651,500 during the final four months of the 2019-20 fiscal year and even more during the next fiscal year.

“The estimates that we are using here on the projected impacts are estimates based on currently known information,” Leuck said. “The most significant unknown is the time it will take to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.”

The council will discuss budget matters during an in-depth meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. People can attend the meeting electronically by going online to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/634626341.

Leuck reported the three major revenue streams that will be impacted by the shutdown are road use tax, local option sales tax (LOST) and hotel/motel tax. Currently, the road use tax is expected to drop $221,500 during this fiscal year, which ends June 30, and potentially decrease $600,600 during the next fiscal year. Local option sales tax is expected to see a $255,000 drop this year and $587,400 next year. The hotel/motel tax is expected to decrease $175,000 this year and $125,000 next year.