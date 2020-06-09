Muscatine City Council to hold three meetings Thursday

MUSCATINE — Thursday will be a busy day for the Muscatine City Council, as three meetings are scheduled throughout the day.
At 1 p.m. the council will begin its search for a new city administrator in earnest as the members will be given a list of candidates to be interviewed. The meeting will be held electronically due to concerns about COVID-19, and can be accessed at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/545133981. While the meeting will begin in public, the council will almost immediately retire to closed session to discuss the candidates.
Former city administrator Gregg Mandsager’s contract was terminated by the council on Dec. 5, 2019. During discussion of the action, which was approved with a 4-3 vote of the council, council members cited a lack of confidence in Mandsager’s ability to do the job. Mandsager has been city administrator since 2009. He had a performance evaluation during the spring of 2019 and was given a pay increase. Mandsager has also been on sick leave during the vote. Greg Jenkins has been serving as interim city administrator.
With the City of Muscatine looking at a possible $3 million shortfall in revenues due to the COVID-19 outbreak, members of the Muscatine City Council have asked city department heads to determine where cuts in their departments can be made. A report of those cuts will be given Thursday. There is no indication the council will act on the list, but they want to have it in place if needed.
Recently the council discussed the amount of money that could be lost from the tax rolls. According to Nancy Leuck, finance director, the three-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak is going to cost the city an estimated $651,500 during the final four months of the 2019-20 fiscal year and even more during the next fiscal year.
“The estimates that we are using here on the projected impacts are estimates based on currently known information,” Leuck said. “The most significant unknown is the time it will take to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.”
The council will discuss budget matters during an in-depth meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. People can attend the meeting electronically by going online to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/634626341.
Leuck reported the three major revenue streams that will be impacted by the shutdown are road use tax, local option sales tax (LOST) and hotel/motel tax. Currently, the road use tax is expected to drop $221,500 during this fiscal year, which ends June 30, and potentially decrease $600,600 during the next fiscal year. Local option sales tax is expected to see a $255,000 drop this year and $587,400 next year. The hotel/motel tax is expected to decrease $175,000 this year and $125,000 next year.
During the regular in-depth meeting at 7 p.m., the council will discuss amending the development agreement with Hershey Loft. City communications director Kevin Jenison said the amendment is mostly just language in the contract being changed to include both commercial and residential property. The council will also discuss the future of the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and will discuss if the Bureau, a city department, should be under the auspices of the Muscatine Chamber of Commerce.
The regular in-depth meeting will be held at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/698767941.
