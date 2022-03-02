Muscatine City Council to vote on settlement for wage lawsuit

MUSCATINE – While the City of Muscatine is denying allegations of violating the Iowa Wage Payment Collection Act and Fair Labor Standards Act, the city council is expected to vote Thursday evening on whether to settle a lawsuit brought by five firefighters.

According to the city council agenda, a vote is being requested for the city to approve a release and settlement agreement, paying a total of $31,778.54 to settle the lawsuit. If approved the settlement will be funded from the Muscatine Fire Department’s operating budget. The summary of the settlement says the settlement requires action by both parties.

The suit, filed Sept. 7, 2021, in Iowa District Court for Muscatine County, was brought by firefighters Julie Anne Gaeta, Theodore Hillard, Darrell Janssen, Andy Summitt, and Joseph Timmsen. According to the suit, Muscatine is an “enterprise” as defined by the Fair Labor Standards Act, as it has more than two employees and makes more than $500,000 annually.

The suit alleges that until March 2020 Muscatine classified fire department captains as exempt from overtime and compensatory time off. It also says that in 2019 the defendants noticed that captains were not exempt from overtime requirements but took no action to correct the misclassification until March 2020. Since March 2020 Muscatine has paid captains time-and-a-half for overtime hours.

Also, battalion chiefs were exempt from overtime pay until March 2021. The defendants also noticed in 2019 battalion chiefs were not exempt from overtime requirements, but took no action. In March 2021 Muscatine properly reclassified battalion chiefs as non-exempt.

The suit alleges that Muscatine failed to pay captains and battalion chiefs back pay for the time during which they were misclassified. The suit also says as a result of the omissions, the plaintiffs in the case lost wages.

Attorneys for the city of Muscatine argued the plaintiffs had failed to state any claim on which relief could be granted and that the claims were barred by the statute of limitations and because they had been improperly pleaded.

The city also filed to have the suit removed to federal court, which was approved. In the notice of removal, only Gaeta and Timmsen were listed as plaintiffs.

