Muscatine City Council, United Way recognize and celebrate local volunteers

MUSCATINE — April marks National Volunteer Month in Muscatine, and Mayor Brad Bark recently issued a proclamation encouraging residents to not only show appreciation for volunteers but to take the time to volunteer themselves.

When she first heard the proclamation, Hilary Henke, community engagement manager for United Way of Muscatine, remembered how touched she felt.

“We were incredibly grateful to have that level of support from the community,” she said. “The fact that the City Council took the time to make that proclamation during a City Council meeting really shows the level of importance that they place on volunteerism in our community, and I feel very honored and humbled to live in a community that holds volunteerism at such a high level.”

The staff at United Way of Muscatine have also been doing their part to show the city’s volunteers some recognition.

“This is a really important week for us at United Way because part of our mission is to organize volunteers to give back to our local communities, so this week gives us a chance to thank them for the service that they give to the community,” Henke said.

As a part of Volunteer Appreciation Week, United Way has used social media to highlight several local volunteers.

“Many of our local nonprofits could not sustain themselves without the efforts from our volunteers,” Henke said. “I think it’s just so important to give back to the community, and I’m really grateful that we have such strong support and great volunteers in our community this week.”

United Way of Muscatine also took the time to highlight the students from the Louisa-Muscatine School District who participated in the Falcon Day of Caring on Thursday, April 21. According to Henke, 260 students, faculty and staff members volunteered on 29 different projects during the Falcon Day of Caring. That included performing yard work for local seniors, cleaning up a local cemetery and park, cleaning fire trucks, and more.

Looking back on the past couple years, although some aspects of life are still working on returning to "normal operations" after the pandemic, Henke said volunteerism within the Muscatine community stayed steady during the pandemic and is still going strong, thanks to persistence and a willingness to adapt from its volunteers.

“In 2021, volunteers contributed almost 16,000 hours back to our community, which is a $400,000 value," she said. "Even through the pandemic, people were still volunteering, and I think what’s great now is that now that things are opening back up, there are more opportunities to volunteer at places like schools.”

For those wishing to volunteer for an upcoming project or event, residents can go to volunteermuscatine.org to see what volunteering opportunities are being offered.

